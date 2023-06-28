Yashasvi Jaiswal Cheers For Indian Team During SAFF Championship Match Vs Kuwait, See Pic

Quick links:
Yashasvi Jaiswal cheers for Indian football team in the SAFF Games match against Kuwait in Bengaluru (Image: @IFTWC and AIFF/Twitter)
After the disappointment in the World Test Championship 2023 Final against Australia, the Indian cricket team will face West Indies in their next challenge. Team India will compete against The Windies the men in brown in a two-match Test series starting on July 12, 2023. The team management has included some fresh names in the 16-member Test squad, whereas a lot of big names have been excluded from the Test team.
Team India's upcoming tour of the West Indies is crucial, as it will be their first challenge in the new cycle of the World Test Championship. The series can also decide the future of several players in the Test team, like Rohit Sharma, who has failed to perform well in the format since last year.
Apart from preparing hard for the upcoming West Indies tour, young batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal went down to support the Indian football team against Kuwait at the Sri Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium in Bengaluru. Jaiswal was also a part of the Indian cricket team for the WTC 2023 Final against Australia. However, he did not get a chance to play in the match as he was a part of the reserved players.
Cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal is in the stands supporting the Indian Football Team 🇮🇳⚽️ pic.twitter.com/u2ENa90uAB— IFTWC - Indian Football (@IFTWC) June 27, 2023
Getting to the India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship 2023 match, the Blue Tigers, under the leadership of Sunil Chhetri, had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Kuwait. The Indian football team is now placed in the second spot in Group A with two wins, no losses and one draw from three games, while Kuwait positioned itself in the top spot.