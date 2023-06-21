World Test Championship: England And Australia Penalised By ICC After Intense Ashes Test

Why you're reading this: The battle of Edgbaston was a nail-biting thriller and kept the entire cricketing fraternity, the fans, the players, and everybody involved on the edge of their seats. It turned out to be one of the greatest Test matches to be ever contested as both England and Australia gave it their all with the match hanging in the balance even in the last hour of the last day's play.

3 things you need to know:

Australia are the current World Test Champions

The Aussies defeated Ben Stokes' English side by 2 wickets

Australia batsman Usman Khawaja was adjudged the man of the match

ICC breaks bad news for England and Australia

Irrespective of the drama that unfolded in the recently concluded first England vs Australia Ashes 2023 Test match, the ICC has handed out sanctions for both teams. Both Australia and England have lost two points each from their World Test Championship tally. The International Cricket Council found both the contesting sides guilty of maintaining slow over rates during the intense battle that unfolded at Edgbaston.

READ | Ben Stokes comes out with blazing response when asked if Bazball backfired in Ashes Test

🚨 JUST IN: Australia and England have been handed crucial #WTC25 sanctions after the first #Ashes Test.



Details 👇https://t.co/VmEz7pYKFU — ICC (@ICC) June 21, 2023

The players too have been fined 40 percent of their match fees. Match referee Andy Pycroft who also happens to be an important member of ICC's Elite Panel imposed the sanctions after the teams were found out to be two overs short of their targets. This also includes the time allowances that were taken into consideration before the sanctions were handed over.

READ | Ashes 2023: Australia break 75-year-old jinx as they stun England at Edgbaston

Australia and England lose two important WTC points

Australia have lost two valuable WTC points which leaves Pat Cummins and Co. with 10 points after their first Test of the new cycle. Since England have been bereft of victory and have also been docked two points, it means that they are lingering at the bottom end of the table as compared to all their eight counterparts in the ongoing WTC 2023 cycle.

Meanwhile...

The Australian cricket team achieved a historic win in the inaugural Ashes 2023 Test against England. The Pat Cummins-led side won the match by two wickets courtesy of a match-saving 9th wicket partnership between Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon. They added 55 runs from 72 balls and snatched the win out of the jaws of the English cricket team.