Yashasvi Jaiswal Says It Is Easy To Get Distracted And He Has Not Achieved Anything Yet

Yashasvi Jaiswal played an instrumental role in India reaching the finals of the recently-concluded ICC U-19 World Cup 2020. He was the top run-scorer of the tournament with 400 runs in six matches. Jaiswal had scored a match-winning unbeaten century against the arch-rivals Pakistan in the semi-final. The youngster had top-scored for India in the summit clash with 88 and once he was dismissed, the Indian batting suffered a collapse and they were bundled out for 177.

India failed to defend their title while Yashasvi was adjudged the Player of the Tournament. However, the emerging talent has gone on to say that he has not achieved anything yet.

READ: Ricky Ponting reveals things were completely out of control post ball-tampering scandal

'Easy to get distracted': Yashasvi Jaiswal

Recently, Yashasvi Jaiswal said that it is easy to get distracted at this age and one will become what they think. The 18-year-old then mentioned that he was clear what he wanted to do since childhood and in order to achieve that he has left his home and all his comforts so that he can reach where he wants to. The young southpaw then added that he has not reached anywhere near his dream of representing India.

READ: Mujtaba Yousuf helps J&K seize advantage against Haryana

Bangladesh win maiden U-19 title

The young Bangladesh U-19 squad clinched their maiden U-19 World Cup as they beat defending champions India by three wickets on Sunday at Potchefstroom. The rain-hit finals saw the target being revised to 170 runs off 46 overs after the game was stopped for a while. Leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi's four-wicket haul went in vain as the young Tigers managed to comfortably chase down the target, although they suffered a scare in between. Parvez Hossain Emon, who walked off the pitch after suffering cramps on his legs, top-scored for the side with 47 runs off 79 balls.

India's batting wilted under pressure as a superb Bangladesh bowling attack shot the defending champions out for a paltry 177 in 47.2 overs in the final of the ICC U-19 World Cup on Sunday. Yasashvi Jaiswal (88 off 121 balls) was once again a standout performer but not for once did he look like dominating the Bangladesh bowling unit whose new ball bowlers Shoriful Islam (2/31 in 10 overs) and Tanzim Hasan Shakib (2/28 in 8.2 overs) literally stifled the Indian colts for runs.

READ: Jagadeesan hits 183 as TN seizes advantage vs Saurashtra

READ: Goa storm into Ranji quarters, rout Mizoram inside two days