Ricky Ponting Reveals Things Were Completely Out Of Control Post Ball-tampering Scandal

Ricky Ponting revealed what had happened after two of their star players and one youngster were found guilty of being involved in the infamous ball-tampering scandal that had shocked the cricketing world in March 2018.

While speaking to a sports news website, Ponting said that things had got completely out of control. Ponting also said that it was very much of an outsider's view on it as he did not have anything to do with the team until the last couple of years which involved some T20I cricket and World Cup 2019. 'Punter', who had led Australia to two consecutive World Cup triumphs in 2003 and 2007 respectively also mentioned that he was a bit worried with a lot of the experience going out of their team.

READ: RCB confirm rebranding rumours with massive February 14 announcement on the cards

READ: 'One of the favourites': Coach Raman eyes 1983 repeat as India eves embark on T20 WC quest

The ball-tampering scandal

The ball-tampering scandal also known as the 'Sandpaper scandal' took place when Australia had visited South Africa in March 2018. This incident happened during the third Test match which was played at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. The television cameras had captured Colin Bancroft trying to rough up one side of the ball with sandpaper. Later, Bancroft, the then skipper Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner were found to be involved in this scandal and the three of them received unprecedented sanctions from Cricket Australia.

Smith and Warner were slapped with a 12-month ban while Cameron Bancroft was banned for nine months. Both Smith and Warner were also stripped of captaincy and vice-captaincy. Veteran wicket-keeper batsman Tim Paine was named Australia's Test skipper while swashbuckling opening batsman Aaron Finch was named the Aussie captain in the limited-overs.

The duo was also banned from that year's IPL and also went on to lose a lot of sponsorship deals as well. The then-coach Darren Lehmann who had guided Australia to their record fifth World Cup three years back also stepped down from his position after the infamous scandal.

READ: Sachin Tendulkar reveals how the Indian women's team have created a huge impact

WATCH: Dale Steyn's unplayable 'beamer' defies physics as comeback man stuns Jonny Bairstow