Yasir Shah's Gesture Makes New Zealand Fan Go Bonkers In The Stadium: WATCH

Pakistan's premier leg-spinner Yasir Shah is an invaluable asset for the side, especially in red-ball cricket. Amidst the fierce fast-bowlers in the line-up, the wrist-spinner acts as an able workhorse in the longer format. The cricketer also has contributed significantly with the bat in the past and has a Test hundred to his name. The player was recently in the limelight for his sportsmanship act during the New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st Test.

NZ vs Pak 2020: Yasir Shah surprises spectator with a special gesture

The 34-year-old bowler toiled hard in the first innings when the Kiwi batsmen dominated the Pakistani bowling attack at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. He was successful in picking up three crucial wickets for his side and was the one to dismiss the dangerous-looking Kane Williamson. He was only given six overs in the second innings, and went wicketless in his spell.

However, the spinner garnered appreciation from all corners for a wonderful gesture. The player surprised a spectator when he took out his Test cap and threw it towards him. The fan was ecstatic after getting hold of the cap and also proudly wore it. The incident brought smiles to the faces of the onlookers in the stands. The cricket fan who came into the stadium to witness the cricketing action between the two countries left the ground with precious memorabilia.

You don't see that every day!



One very, very lucky fan got Yasir Shah's Test cap!



Tune in live #NZvPAK #InsideEdge ⭕️🏏 pic.twitter.com/kzu45f3oV3 — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) December 29, 2020

Yasir Shah career stats

Having represented the national team in 42 Test matches, the cricketer has 224 wickets to his name. The player has displayed his batting prowess as well and has a Test century to his name against Australia. He has played only 25 ODIs so far and has picked up 24 wickets. Shah is wicketless in the two T20Is that he has featured in.

Nz vs Pak 2020: New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st test update

The hosts posted an imposing total of 431 in the first innings of the Test match with their captain Kane Williamson (129) raking in his 23rd Test century. Ross Taylor (70), Henry Nicholas (56) and BJ Watling (73) also chipped in with handy half-centuries. Pakistan were bundled out for a modest score of 239. Their top order failed to make any impact. Captain Mohammad Rizwan (71) and lower-order batsman Faheem Ashraf (91) were the only saving grace for the side. After Day 4, Pakistan have lost three wickets for 71 runs and they still need 302 runs to win.

