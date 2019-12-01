'Yasir's Helicopter Local': Fans Remind Shah Whom The OG Helicopter Belongs To

Pakistan's ace spinner Yasir Shah, after failing to shine with the ball, notched up his maiden Test century against Australia on the third day of the second Test at Adelaide Oval. Shah stabilized the falling Pakistan innings as he scored 113 runs off 213 deliveries with 13 boundaries to his name. As he breached the century-mark, Shah had an exhilarating celebration and ended it with a swing of his bat overhead. In response to the leg-spinner's celebration, Cricket Australia's official Twitter handle put out a tweet which read, "Cricket's new helicopter?" This was in reference to former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his trademark 'Helicopter Shot' which is adored by cricket fans around the world.

READ | Pakistan's Yasir Shah Scores Maiden Test Ton Against All Odds, Celebrates It Warner Style

Cricket Australia's Tweet

Soon after Cricket Australia's tweet, netizens responded by recollecting the former Indian captain's shot and called Yasir Shah's helicopter a 'local' one. Dhoni's helicopter shot has always been a fan-favourite. Recently, India's all-rounder Hardik Pandya has also adopted Dhoni's 'Helicopter Shot' in his explosive batting skill-set. Here are netizen's reactions to Cricket Australia's tweet:

Local helicopter. The original one is Dhoni's. This looks like a low-grade version bought from China! — vishesh (@vroy38) December 1, 2019

There will be only One Helicopter Will be remembered for Long.

I.e. Dhoni's Helicopter.. 😋



Btw well batted Yasir Shah.👍#AUSvPAK — Subodh Agarwal🏏 (@SubodhAgarwal1) December 1, 2019

READ | '6-star' Starc-led Australia Demolish Pakistan As Hosts Enforce Follow-on

Well batted yasir shah .. Beauty too watch ..but there is one helicopter and thats #MSDhoni #PAKvAUS — bharat (@new_india_2022) December 1, 2019

Oh plzzzzzz Helicopter is patented by MSD. — AB अभि (@seapish) December 1, 2019

Babar Azam misses out on a ton

Mitchell Starc stopped Babar Azam on his tracks and denied him from registering his third Test hundred as he was dismissed for 97 runs. Babar Azam played a patient knock, taking his time to slowly push the scoreboard ahead for Pakistan but failed largely because of the lack of a supporting batsman at the other end. Adding to it, Mitchell Starc's red-hot form combined with Pat Cummin's lethal spell sounded more trouble for the visitors. Starc brought up his 12th five-wicket haul in Test cricket with the wicket of Babar Azam as the Pakistan batsman suffered heartbreak after losing out on his ton by just three runs.

READ | Will Pucovski Braves It All As NSW Pacers Hit Him Where It Hurts The Most

READ | Warner Picks Rohit To Break Lara's 400 Not Out Test Record, Recalls Sehwag's Encouragement