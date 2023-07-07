'Yeh Dil Maange More': India legend's soul-stirring tribute to Kargil Hero Vikram Batra

Late Captain Vikram Batra's determination, courage, and leadership played a pivotal role in the Indian Army's victory in the Kargil War. The nation lost its brave son on this day as he was martyred on July 7th while defending India's territorial integrity in the battle. Captain Batra was conferred the posthumous Param Vir Chakra, the highest gallantry award, in recognition of his bravery on the battlefield.

3 things you need to know

Vikram Batra's story of valour is an inspiration for everyone

He was believed to be an avid admirer of sports

Vikram Batra was posthumously conferred with the Param Vir Chakra

Harbhajan Singh's emotional tribute to Vikram Batra

Vikram Batra's martyrdom has had a long-lasting effect and former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh was also moved by his efforts. He used Batra's catchphrase "Yeh Dil maange More" which has been very famous, to pay homage to India's hero on his death anniversary.

Read More: Will BCCI send Virat, Rohit or Hardik to play in in Hangzhou Asian Games for India? The answer is....

He wrote on Twitter, "Humble Tributes to Captain Vikram Batra, Param Vir Chakra on his Punya Tithi. His indomitable spirit, commitment to the Nation and leadership skills will always inspire us. The slogan ‘Yeh Dil Maange More’ will always remain close to our heart."

Humble Tributes to Captain Vikram Batra, Param Vir Chakra on his Punya Tithi. His indomitable spirit, commitment to the Nation and leadership skills will always inspire us. The slogan ‘Yeh Dil Maange More’ will always remain close to our heart. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 7, 2023

Vikram Batra: The brave son of India

Vikram Batra and his team were given the charge to recapture point 5140 which was taken by the enemy at that time. He alongside his side fought valiantly and managed to free the point which was considered of huge strategic importance.

Read More: 'The Sun God': Virender Sehwag's epic 'number 7' wish for MS Dhoni takes over the internet

In the proceedings, he went to rescue one of his team members who got stuck. Vikram Batra valiantly managed to bring his team member back but in the process lost his life. He was a lieutenant and later was promoted to the rank of captain during the war. Over the years people have loved and remembered him for his immense contribution towards India's fight in the Kargil War.