Test cricket is considered to be the most prestigious format of the sport, largely due to its vast history. 2023 saw the conclusion of the second cycle of the ICC World Test Championship, which is an initiative by the global cricket governing body to reignite the format at times when the world seems to getting the best of T20 cricket. The new Test World Champions, Australia now seem to take the format to new heights with the stellar show in the Ashes 2023 series against England.

England now need to win 3 straight games to win their first Ashes series since 2015

Australia won the 2nd Ashes Test to take a 2-0 lead in the coveted series

England lost the 2nd Test of Ashes 2023 at Lord’s by 43 runs

Harbhajan gets backlash for his choice of ‘5 best Test cricketers in the world today’

In the early hours of Tuesday, Harbhajan Singh took to his official Twitter handle and revealed his choice of five best cricketers in the Test format at current times. Harbhajan named Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ben Stokes in his tweet. Reacting to the tweet, netizens lashed out at Harbhajan for leaving out key Indian players from the list.

One of the tweets called out the former India cricketer for leaving Ravichandran Ashwin from the list. “Decade since he retired and Bhajji is still insecure with Ashwin,” the tweet read. Here’s a look at a few more reactions.

Best offspinners ever:

1. Muralitharan

2. Ravi Ashwin

3. Nathan Lyon — Keshav Kaanth (@keshavkaanth) July 3, 2023

Decade since he retired and Bhajji is still insecure with Ashwin



Also don’t drink 🍺 and type :) — Pichaa Paati (@Pichaa_paati) July 4, 2023

Lyon over Ashwin 😀😀



Lyon is such a bowler who bowls consistently but Ashwin can give more edge with his variations and presence of mind.



India will feel his absence in sub continent after his retirement — Sudheer (@Sudheer_Tweets) July 4, 2023

Crash course on How to trigger 3 countries in one tweet — CA Ruchit Shah (@RoohHitHai) July 4, 2023

Spellings of all except Nathan Lyon😭😭😭 Ofcourse ignoring Ashwin will be the primary observation of everyone https://t.co/hi4bgM2EDM — Udit (@udit_buch) July 4, 2023

Users also pointed out Harbhajan Singh's spellings as he named his choice of 5 best Test cricketers in the world currently. Except for Lyon, Bhajji had wrongly spelled all the other 4 players. Whether he did that on purpose or by mistake, only Harbhajan Singh knows.

Steve Smith and Nathan Lyon continue scripting records for Australia

The second Test of the Ashes 2023 series saw Nathan Lyon making his 100th consecutive Test appearance for the Aussies. He became the sixth international player and first-ever bowler to do so before the occasion turned ugly for the veteran spinner. Making his 122nd Test appearance, the veteran off-spinner ended up injuring his leg on Day 2 of the Lord’s Test and will be out for the remainder of the series.

Meanwhile, Australia’s victory in the 2nd Test was made possible due to Steve Smith’s heroic ton in the first innings. After completing 9000 runs in the format, Smith went on to hammer his 32nd Test century for his country. Courtesy of his century, Australia scored 416 runs in the first innings and won the game by 43 runs.