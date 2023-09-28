'Youngster Ko Bhi Khelne De': Shikhar Dhawan Pulls Pujara's Leg With Epic 'Naani' Comment

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 is hardly a few days away, as teams are currently participating in the warm-up games after they arrived in India. Rohit Sharma and the Indian cricket team will play their first match against Australia on October 8, 2023. However, it is important to note that many star faces have failed to make the 15-member list this year.

Shikhar Dhawan mocks Cheteshwar Pujara in a lighthearted way

Even if Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara are no longer with the Indian cricket squad, they will always have a particular place in the hearts of cricket fans all around the country. Recent exchanges between the two on Instagram have drawn attention from social media.

Rajkot is where Pujara has started his preparations for the 2023 Irani Trophy. The current Ranji Trophy winner, Saurashtra, will play the Rest of India in the forthcoming competition. Before the game, Pujara posted a video on Instagram showing his net practice.

Dhawan quickly replied to Pujara's post with a clever observation. The 37-year-old jokingly referred to the Irani Trophy as Pujara's "Naani" (Grandmother) trophy and urged him to begin giving younger players more playing time.

For those who are unaware, the Irani Trophy is an annual competition between the Ranji Trophy winners and a Rest of India squad. The match will begin at the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) Stadium in Rajkot on October 1, however, the BCCI has not yet announced the Rest of India lineup.

Bhai bas kar youngster ko bhi khelne de ab. Irani se Tere lie Naani Trophy ho gay hai (Relax, bro, and give the young 'uns a go.),

(Shikhar Dhawan comment on Cheteshwar Pujara's Instagram post, Image/Instagram/ screengrab)

Why were Dhawan and Pujara dropped from the World Cup squad?

Pujara's poor showing in the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia nearly cost him a spot on the Indian Test team for the West Indies series. Pujara faces an uphill battle to restore his starting berth for the forthcoming South Africa series which starts in December after the ICC ODI World Cup final, what with Shubman Gill's promotion to number three and Yashasvi Jaiswal's notable displays.

However, Dhawan lost his place in the ODI squad earlier this year and will not be participating in the 2023 World Cup. Dhawan last played for India in an international match in December 2022, when they faced Bangladesh.