Shafali Verma Opens Up On Having Represented India In Her Maiden Global Tournament

Shafali Verma said that it was pretty special to have represented India at the ICC Women's T20 2020. The Women In Blue had an excellent campaign as they were undefeated in the group stages and reached the finals of the tournament where they went down to the hosts and reigning champions Australia.

READ: Suresh Raina net worth, salary, wife, latest business venture and IPL 2020 participation

'Pretty special': Shafali Verma

In her column for a daily publication, Shafali Verma wrote that the last one month has been pretty special for her and that not everyone is lucky to play in a World Cup with some of the best cricketers. The 16-year-old also mentioned that it was an honour for her to have got an opportunity at such a young age. Meanwhile, Verma also added that she will never forget the welcome that she had received at her home in Rohtak as there were drums and music. The youngster also added that her relatives had received her with garlands and she felt very special. She further added that it was like a dream after a special tournament.

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer thrills fans with magic trick; watch video

The Indian run chase

Chasing a stiff target of 185 to win their maiden world title at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, Shafali Verma failed for the first time in the tournament as the 16-year old was sent back by Megan Schutt for just 2 in the first over. India never recovered from the early setback and soon found themselves reeling at 30-4 before the end of the powerplay. Having been completely outplayed by a dominant Australian unit, India hobbled their way to 99 to fall 85 runs short of their target.

With their 85-run win, Australia Women successfully defended their 2018 T20 World title and lifted the trophy for a record 5th time in the tournament’s history. The Meg Lanning-led side also became the second team in history to lift the title at home after England winning the inaugural edition in 2009.

IPL 2020: Doordarshan seeks grand comeback with radio rights for tournament from BCCI

READ: Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will remain closed till March 31