Team India Give Boys In Blue The Perfect Pep Talk Ahead Of Their U-19 WC Finals

As India's U-19 side gears up for the much-awaited final clash against Bangladesh on Sunday, the members of the senior cricket team poured wishes and wished the young colts luck. Led by centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal, India completed a massive ten-wicket rout of Pakistan in the semi-finals to book their third straight finals berth in the tournament. The boys in Blue have had a good run in the tournament so far and are heading into the finals with a lot of confidence. senior team members including Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Vijay Shankar and Wriddhiman Saha, who are currently playing in New Zealand for India A, sent out their wishes to the U-19 side encouraging them to continue their winning run and to not succumb to the pressure of a big game.

Team India's seniors wish U-19 side luck

Taking to Twitter, BCCI posted a video the senior cricketers wishing the young colts luck for their game against Pakistan. India's Test star Pujara congratulated the U-19 colts for playing some excellent cricket and advised them to not take extra pressure for the final game. Test keeper Wriddhiman Saha encouraged the Boys in Blue to continue their dominating performance while all-rounder Vijay Shankar termed it as an occasion for the boys to embrace and that they should be really proud of themselves. Ajinkya Rahane asked the young boys to enjoy the game and go for the kill on the big day.

The new star of Indian cricket

The U-19 cricketer is being hailed as a hero on various social media platforms for the amazing knock he played against Pakistan. Jaiswal who moved to Mumbai six years ago from a small town in Uttar Pradesh became a sensation in 2015 when he scored 319 not-out and took 13/99 in a Giles Shield match in Mumbai. Jaiswal's story is so extraordinary because he sold panipuri and stayed in tents with groundsmen to make the ends meet and fulfill his dream of playing for India.

Last year in December, Jaiswal was awarded an Indian Premier League contract when Rajasthan Royals picked him in the auction for a whopping amount of Rs 2.4 crore. Jaiswal has so far scored three half-centuries and one century in the five matches he has played in the tournament. Jaiswal has 312 runs at an average of 156.00 in the ongoing U-19 World Cup. Indian stalwarts like Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman took to their official Twitter handle to congratulate the young player for the devastating knock he played against his neighbour.

