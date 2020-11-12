IPL 2020 Viewership Smashes All-time Records, Increases By Whopping 28% From 2019

The Dream11 IPL 2020 season is finally done and dusted with the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai side going onto lift the title after beating Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi in the final. This was Mumbai's fifth title, making them the league's most successful franchise. Earlier, all of the Mumbai IPL title wins came back in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Dream11 IPL 2020 was played behind closed doors. Back in March when the tournament was postponed, there were fears that the Dream11 IPL 2020 might not be held this season and fans will also miss watching their favourite stars in action.

Also Read: Ex-Hyderabad Coach Tom Moody Reveals Dream11 IPL 2020 Winners Mumbai's Daring 2018 Move

However, the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI ensured that the tournament took place and once the tournament got underway from September 19, tt kept many fans on edge of their seats with some thrilling matches. The return of the Dream11 IPL 2020 not only brought back smiles on faces of cricket fans but also increased the viewership rating, which crossed last year's edition.

IPL viewership numbers go through the roof

According to the data shared by the IPL 2020 official broadcasters Disney India, television rating agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) showed a record-breaking 28% increase in IPL viewership. As per the report, the IPL 2019 had 326 billion minutes of consumption (TV only) but the IPL 2020 had already surpassed that mark after just 50 out of the 60 games.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya Dedicates Dream11 IPL 2020 To Special Person And It Is NOT Natasa Stankovic

The IPL 2020 also saw an increased engagement and affinity, reflected through the higher number of games watched. On the back of regionalisation with Hindi and South feeds (Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka), the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, held in the UAE, also had Star Sports hiking its ad rates by 20-25 per cent over last year, amounting to ₹12-12.5 lakh per slot of 10 seconds, according to The HinduBusinessLine.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma's Next Destination After Dream11 IPL 2020 Revealed And It Is NOT Australia

Sourav Ganguly calls IPL 2020 smashing hit

Even before the IPL viewership rating was out, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had called the tournament a smashing hit. Last month, while interacting on Star Sports’ Cricket Live, BCCI President said that the Dream11 IPL 2020 season as a ‘smash hit’ and called it “the best tournament in the world”.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL Final: LaLiga Congratulates Brand Ambassador Rohit Sharma As Mumbai Win Trophy

He had even said that one can find “everything” in the Dream11 IPL 2020 season and that BCCI management along with the tournament’s broadcasters earlier planned the Dream11 IPL 2020 season because they wanted to bring “normalcy in everyone’s lives”, thus referring to the coronavirus crisis.

Image Source: Mumbai / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.