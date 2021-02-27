Yusuf Pathan, Yuvraj Singh Set To Represent India Legends In Road Safety World Series

Veteran all-rounders, as well as two-time World Cup winners Yusuf Pathan and Yuvraj Singh, will feature in the India Legends team in the Unacademy Road Safety World Series scheduled to start at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur from March 5 to 21, 2021.

India Legends led by Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar will also be featuring the likes of wicket-keeper batsman Naman Ojha, and, pacer R Vinay Kumar. Coincidentally, Pathan, Ojha, and, Vinay have announced retirement from their respective cricketing careers recently. While Naman Ojha bid adieu to the game earlier this year, Yusuf Pathan as well as Vinay Kumar hung up their boots on Friday.

Here's a look at the India Legends squad for RSWS 2021

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Pragyan Ojha, Noel David, Munaf Patel, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha, S Badrinath, and Vinay Kumar.

Yusuf Pathan's cricketing career

Pathan had made his debut at the highest level when he was included in the squad for the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in South Africa where he was promoted as a pinch-hitter to open the innings in the decider against arch-rivals Pakistan. Following an impressive show in the IPL 2008, he was picked for the Asia Cup for a brief stint and then returned to the squad for an ODI series against England. Yusuf had made his One Day International debut for India against Pakistan in Dhaka on 10 June 2008.

He became a regular feature of the national One Day International team but never made it to the Test team. In his 57 ODIs for India, Pathan has scored 810 runs with 2 centuries to his name and picked 33 wickets.

In the IPL, Pathan played for the Rajasthan Royals first and was then roped in by the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2011. With the KKR, Pathan won two IPL seasons before he was released in 2017. In 2018, the Sunriser Hyderabad picked the Baroda-born all-rounder and was released before the 2020 auction where he found no buyers, and since then, the elder of the Pathan brothers has not been in the scheme of things in the marquee tournament. In fact, he went unsold in last week's IPL mini-auctions.

Yuvraj Singh on the other hand had called it a day from international cricket on June 10, 2019. Yuvraj, who was adjudged Player of the Tournament in the 2011 World Cup for having scored 362 runs and scalping 15 wickets was sidelined from the national team after the away bilateral series against West Indies in 2017 after which he never donned the Indian jersey again.

His last IPL season was in 2019 where he had represented Mumbai Indians who went on to win their record fourth IPL title by edging past arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in a last-over thriller by one run.

