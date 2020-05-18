Yuvraj Singh Accuses Virat Kohli's India Over 'not Planning Well' For 2019 World Cup

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc across the world, which has brought it to a standstill. Cricketers have quarantined themselves amidst the lockdown and that has given them plenty of time to interact with fans. Several cricketers have been giving their opinions to either media outlets or their teammates during Instagram live sessions. Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has been immensely vocal about his views on the current Indian team and once again, spoke out against it.

ALSO READ | BCCI: Kaif criticizes Virat Kohli's captaincy, says Indian skipper needs to back players more

Yuvraj Singh makes bold claim about India's preparation for 2019 World Cup

On Sunday, Yuvraj Singh bashed Virat Kohli's men and criticised the lack of experience in the 2019 World Cup squad, which resulted in their ouster from the tournament. The former all-rounder went to the extent of saying that India did not plan well for the mega event. The southpaw was in conversation with former England captain Kevin Pietersen in an Instagram live session.

Kevin Pietersen asked Yuvraj Singh about Rishabh Pant's performance at the 2019 World Cup where the youngster was criticised for playing a rash shot during the all-important semi-final match against New Zealand.

ALSO READ | BCCI: Virat Kohli's motivational advice on first meeting made huge impact on me: Smriti Mandhana

Yuvraj Singh replied that Rishabh Pant was just playing his fifth match. He added that he knows everyone was angry at Rishabh Pant's shot but people had to take his inexperience into consideration. Yuvraj Singh further said that one needs experience when you play the World Cup. Yuvraj Singh went on to say that India did not plan well for the 2019 World Cup.

Yuvraj Singh reckoned that in an IPL match for 20 overs, a batsman has the authority of playing big shots anytime. But in the 50-over matches, they cannot smash every ball. If the IPL was a 50-overs tournament and if Rishabh Pant had the experience of three IPLs in the 50-over format, then the things would have been different. Yuvraj Singh added that a player's mindset is different when he has the experience of playing 50-over matches.

ALSO READ | Kevin Pietersen explains picking 'freakshow' Virat Kohli over Steve Smith

During the chat, Kevin Pietersen also said that Rishabh Pant has immense talent but sometimes he ends up playing rash shots, which is the main reason for his criticism. Yuvraj Singh agreed that Pant has a long way to go in achieving more mental strength as he is just at the start of his career.

Rishabh Pant has so far featured in 13 Tests, 16 ODIs and 28 T20Is for India. The Delhi lad would have been in action for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 if the tournament had started from March 29. However, the cash-rich league was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma helps Virat Kohli practice amid lockdown, bowls a bouncer; WATCH

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER