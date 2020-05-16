Anushka Sharma Helps Virat Kohli Practice Amid Lockdown, Bowls A Bouncer; WATCH

Amid the lockdown, Virat Kohli sure is keen on staying in practice and has enlisted wife Anushka Sharma's help. A viral video showed the two playing cricket on their building terrace on Friday. In the video that has been doing the rounds on social media, one can spot the couple and another person who is fielding and wicketkeeping during the street cricket session. Read on for more details.

In the viral video, in the beginning, Virat Kohli can be seen bowling a few underarm deliveries to wife Anushka. After a few deliveries, he takes the bat from her, puts on his gloves and Anushka Sharma starts to bowl. The first delivery by Anushka is a bouncer that is defended by Kohli. The next one is a full and wide delivery which was too far for Virat to defend. The couple had assigned another person for fielding and wicketkeeping as seen in the video. Watch the video below.

Finally after soo much long time saw Virat Batting 🥳

Virat Anushka playing cricket in building today🥳

Anushka bowls a Bouncer to Virat😂#ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma #Cricket pic.twitter.com/XFmfs3hiBt — Virarsh (@Cheeku218) May 15, 2020

Fan reactions

There were several fans who flooded the post with their comments and reactions. There were some fans who praised Anushka for her bowling skills and some who pointed out some interesting details from the video. While some were guessing who was the third person in the video, there were some who were giving Anushka bowling advice. Check out some of the reactions below.

I'm ready to watch the whole match 😍 — BGR (@varunithin369) May 16, 2020

Uss bichara jo keeping kar raha hey ...did they give him batting?? 😅 #CuriousToKnow — Truth Teller (@bala960105) May 15, 2020

Virat hit the ball towards our building lives in Mumbai hope see soon — Tushar Tripathy (@TusharTripathy9) May 16, 2020

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Sui Dhaaga in which she starred opposite Varun Dhawan. The movie was well-received by fans and critics. The same year she was seen in Zero and she shared the screen with Shahrukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the movie.

According to media portals, Anushka Sharma will be seen next in Paani. Paani is a science fiction movie starring Anushka Sharma alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and Ayesha Kapur. On another note, Sharma recently produced a web series called Paatal Lok. The show is a mix of suspense, crime, and thriller and is available on Amazon Prime Video. The series has been receiving rave reviews from the audience and critics alike.

