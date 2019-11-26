Aus Vs Pak: Pakistan Cricketers Win Hearts For Treating Indian Cab Driver In Brisbane

Five Pakistan cricketers including Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah treated an Indian taxi driver to dinner after he denied to accept the fare from the players for a ride he gave them in Brisbane.

Alison Mitchell, who is radio presenter with Australia's ABC, narrated a heartwarming story about the Indian taxi driver while she was in a conversation with former Australia speedster Mitchell Johnson and told him how stoked the taxi driver was after he got the opportunity to have dinner with the five Pakistani cricketers.

The ABC radio presenter came to know about the incident from the same cab driver who drove her to The Gabba Stadium in Brisbane for the first Test between Australia and Pakistan. During the ride, the cabbie told her about the kind gesture by the Pakistani players. He also showed her a photo of him along with the cricketers from the restaurant.

Here's a look at the picture

The Indian cab driver had picked up the five players from Pakistan's team hotel in Brisbane and took them to an Indian restaurant for dinner but then he denied to take the cab fare from them out of respect. The players returned the favour by a kind gesture as they invited the Indian for dinner with them.

The video of Alison telling the story to Johnson is doing the rounds on social media and has been viewed by thousands of fans. People lauded the gesture by Pakistani cricketers.

Here's a look at the video:

🚕🏏️🚖 The heartwearming story of the Indian taxi driver and five @TheRealPCB players.❤️



🎥📺@AlisonMitchell tells Mitchell Johnson about it on Commentator Cam. 🔊🎙️ #AUSvPAK



Listen live 📻📱 ABC Radio / Grandstand digital / ABC Listen app — https://t.co/dhH8gmo5FZ pic.twitter.com/qdwsK83F7X — ABC Grandstand (@abcgrandstand) November 24, 2019

Meanwhile, Australia decimated Pakistan by an innings and five runs in the first Test of the two-match Test series. Marnus Labuschagne (185) and David Warner (154) played vital knocks to see the hosts through.

