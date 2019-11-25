T10 League 2019: Top 5 Innings Which Are Set To Grab Eyeballs Ahead Of IPL 2020 Auction

Maratha Arabians conquered Deccan Gladiators to emerge as the new champions of the Aldar Properties Abu Dhabi T10. The short tournament saw a number of blistering innings, which entertained the fans across the globe and could attract bidders at the IPL Auction 2020.

T10 League 2019: Top 5 innings

5. Mohammad Shahzad, 57 off 21 balls vs Qalandars, Match 13

Shahzad along with his captain Shane Watson started the Deccan Gladiators innings by focusing on posting a score big enough to defend and the partnership delivered with Shahzad hitting a six off the very first ball. After Watson fell on 30, Shahzad kept the ship steady, ripping balls to and over the deep midwicket boundary time and time again. He stormed to his half-century off just 18 balls but lost his wicket at the opening of the seventh over, caught at long-on by Phil Salt, ending his innings on 57 off 21 balls, comprising 6 sixes and 3 fours.

4. Shane Watson, 75 off 35 balls vs Northern Warriors, Match 21

Chasing 108, Watson showed his prowess as a big hitter as he smashed Northern Warriors' bowlers all over the park. The former Australian all-rounder ended up scoring an unbeaten 75 off 35 balls but his effort went in vain as they fell short by ten runs. He did not receive any support from his teammates but this innings was as impactful as any. Hence, it is no surprise why the burly Australian all-rounder has been retained by Chennai Super Kings ahead of the IPL 2020.

3. Chris Lynn, 89 off 33 balls vs Delhi Bulls, Match 19

The dashing Australian opener went on a six-hitting spree to come close to hitting a century for the second time in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2019 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium. He hit a 33-ball 89 which helped Maratha Arabians defeat Delhi Bulls by 30 runs. Lynn’s nonchalant, robot-like hits for six were mostly through the long-on, long-off and deep midwicket areas. Bulls’ bowling was decimated all the bowlers were taken for a ride, but particularly spinners Adil Rashid and Mohammad Nabi were at the receiving end of his marauding display.

2. Tom Banton, 80 off 28 balls vs Karnataka Tuskers, Match 20

The Somerset wicketkeeper-batsman Banton's stunning display of his 360-degree range of shots was there to see in the Qalandars' victory over Karnataka Tuskers. The Englishman, in his man-of-the-match performance, hit 80 from only 28 balls, an innings that included nine fours and six sixes to keep his side in the competition.

1. Chris Lynn, 91 off 30 balls vs Team Abu Dhabi, Match 11

Lynn blasted 91 runs off 30 balls against Team Abu Dhabi as he helped the Maratha Arabians post a mammoth total of 138/2. His innings was studded with nine fours and seven sixes as the 29-year-old brought up his fifty in 18 balls. He broke England's Alex Hales' record of the highest individual score in the competition. Hales had scored 87* against Delhi Bulls in 2018/19 season. Lynn was released by IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming season in 2020. His blistering performance will have all the eyes on him in the IPL Auction in December.

