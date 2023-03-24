Yuvraj Singh Backs Star India Player To Go Big In 2023 ODI World Cup, Says 'sun Will Rise'

India had a disappointing end to the recently concluded ODI series against Australia as they had to digest a bitter defeat at the hands of Australia. The home side had registered a brilliant victory in the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium but succumbed to defeats in the following two matches held at Visakhapatnam and Chepauk respectively. It was a collective batting order failure as a number of Indian batsmen failed to live up to the expectations.

One of them was Suryakumar Yadav as the Mumbai Indians batsman registered three consecutive golden ducks in all the three matches which in itself a unique record. Despite his struggles, he received a lot of backing and recently former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh extend his support towards the player.

Yuvraj insisted the batsman will be a catalyst in the next ICC World Cup if he is given a good run of games. "Every sports person goes thru ups & downs in their career! We’ve all experienced it at sum point. I believe @surya_14kumar is a key player for India & will play an imp role in the #WorldCup if given the opportunities. Let’s back our players coz our Surya will rise again"

Surya will now be seen donning the Mumbai Indians colours as the five-time champions set to kickstart their IPL journey against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 2nd.