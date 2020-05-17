Yuvraj Singh Calls Out Afridi For Anti-India Remarks, Pledges To Never Support Him Again

Former Indian cricketer has followed Gautam Gambhir in criticising former Pakistan player Shahid Afridi for his remarks over Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, the former Indian all-rounder stated that he would never accept such words as a responsible Indian. He reminded Afridi that he had made an appeal to support the Pakistan player's foundation earlier for the sake of humanity and added that he would never do it again.

Really disappointed by @SAfridiOfficial‘s comments on our Hon’b PM @narendramodi ji. As a responsible Indian who has played for the country, I will never accept such words. I made an appeal on your behest for the sake of humanity. But never again.



Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 17, 2020

Ex-Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi, who recently visited Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the name of providing relief material, accused Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of oppressing the people of Kashmir on the grounds of religion and alleged that the Indian Army had stationed troops the size of Pakistan Army near the border in J&K, in his latest and ungrateful attempt to bait India, people of which have contributed generously to Afridi's own charities amid COVID-19.

Gambhir calls Imran-Bajwa-Afridi trio as jokers

Taking to Twitter, BJP MP and former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Sunday called the trio of Imran-Bajwa-Afridi as jokers who were fooling the people and said that 'getting Kashmir' would be a distant dream for the neighbouring nation. Gambhir lashed out at Afridi and said that a country of 20 crore population backing their armed Force of 7 lakh was still 'begging' for Kashmir for 70 years. Gautam Gambhir ended his message for Shahid Afridi by leaving him with a stinging question about Bangladesh and warning him not to spew venom about India and PM Modi.

Not Afridi's first time

Furthermore, this is not the first time Afridi has peddled hate for India. He has done this multiple times in the past too & and is known for repeating these fake narratives from time to time, almost always being beaten right back by his counterpart cricketers from the Indian side, notably Gautam Gambhir.

India has over the last few weeks turned up the heat on Pakistan, and made it clear in numerous operational terms that it has no business occupying PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan, with state broadcasters AIR and Doordarshan including weather reports of the cities in those regions in its daily updates, in addition to the diplomatic efforts of the External Affairs Ministry in shaming Pakistan for its continued infiltration of terrorists into Indian soil, which has even picked up amid the Coronavirus.

