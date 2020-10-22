Home
Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir Lead Cricket Fraternity's Birthday Wishes For Amit Shah

With Union Home Minister Amit Shah turning 56 on Thursday, several members from the cricketing fraternity took to social media to wish him.

Written By Prachi Mankani
Last Updated:
Amit Shah

With Union Home Minister Amit Shah turning 56 on Thursday, several members from the cricketing fraternity took to social media to wish him. Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter and lauded the Home Minister for his tireless efforts for Delhi during the pandemic. 

Further lavishing praises on Amit Shah, the BJP leader stated the former to be a man who leads by example and takes challenges head-on.

Echoing similar sentiments, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh praised the leader for his stellar leadership and hoped that his ambitions and determined vision will pave the way for a strong, secure, and healthy India.

Chennai batsman Suresh Raina, who recently opted out of the IPL 2020, took to social media and wished the Home Minister good health and success always.

READ: Police Commemoration Day 2020: Amit Shah pays tribute at National Police Memorial

READ: Amit Shah congratulates PM Modi for Rs 3,737 crore bonus to 30 lakh Govt employees

 

First Published:
