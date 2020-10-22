Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir Lead Cricket Fraternity's Birthday Wishes For Amit Shah

With Union Home Minister Amit Shah turning 56 on Thursday, several members from the cricketing fraternity took to social media to wish him. Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter and lauded the Home Minister for his tireless efforts for Delhi during the pandemic.

Further lavishing praises on Amit Shah, the BJP leader stated the former to be a man who leads by example and takes challenges head-on.

The man who leads by example, takes challenges head on & never gives up. A very Happy Birthday to Hon’ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji! Thank you sir for your tireless efforts for Delhi during the pandemic! pic.twitter.com/Qx1wvYPUqo — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 22, 2020

Echoing similar sentiments, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh praised the leader for his stellar leadership and hoped that his ambitions and determined vision will pave the way for a strong, secure, and healthy India.

A very Happy Birthday to our honourable Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji. May your ambitions and determined vision pave the way for a strong, secure and healthy India 🇮🇳 Wishing you good health and great success in all your endeavours 🙏🏻 @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/L8yPVsQWp6 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 22, 2020

Chennai batsman Suresh Raina, who recently opted out of the IPL 2020, took to social media and wished the Home Minister good health and success always.

Wishing honourable home minister Shri @AmitShah Ji a very happy birthday. May you be blessed with good health & success always. #HBDayAmitShah pic.twitter.com/i5xpMNpYAN — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 22, 2020

READ: Police Commemoration Day 2020: Amit Shah pays tribute at National Police Memorial

READ: Amit Shah congratulates PM Modi for Rs 3,737 crore bonus to 30 lakh Govt employees

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.