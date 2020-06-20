Yuvraj Singh Hits Gaurav Kapoor For A First-ball Six During Their Social Media Interaction

Yuvraj Singh took a dig at his good friend and renowned sports anchor/broadcaster Gaurav Kapoor during their recent social media interaction. This happened when Yuvi and GK's live chat session got underway. Even though Kapoor had introduced Yuvi in a unique manner, but the veteran all-rounder seemed to be in a funny mood and he made it clear right from the start and seemingly let his good friend know to prepare himself to avoid getting hit for sixes during the interaction.

'Always fun to interact with my sister': Gaurav Kapoor

"It is one year from my dear friend and brother Yuvraj Singh's retirement since he hung up that sledgehammer bat and broke the spine, motivation, and dreams of many teams and now he is here to interact with us today to tell us what he has been cooking since the last one year. Yuvi my brother how are you?", asked Gaurav Kapoor.

''I am good sister how are you?", asked Yuvraj Singh and also thanked the broadcaster for such a wonderful introduction.

Things did not end right there as Yuvi had also talked about Kapoor's long hair referring to the lockdown effect (even Yuvi has also grown his hair) and told that the southpaw will send him a hairband to which Gaurav replied by saying that even he has got one hairband with himself. The 38-year-old then added that it is always fun to interact with his sister

The southpaw had called it a day from international cricket on June 10, 2019. Yuvraj, who was adjudged Player of the Tournament in the 2011 World Cup for having scored 362 runs and scalping 15 wickets was sidelined from the national team after the away bilateral series against West Indies in 2017 after which he never donned the Indian jersey again. The ex-middle-order batsman was last seen in action during the Road Safety World Series earlier this year where he was playing for the India Legends led by the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. The event was called off due to the global pandemic.

The star all-rounder was released by the four-time winners and defending champions Mumbai Indians during the IPL 2020 Auctions and went unsold as no team had shown any interesting in buying him for IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has been suspended indefinitely as of now due to coronavirus fear.

(Image Courtesy: AP)