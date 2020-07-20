Rahul Dravid, Yuvraj Singh Lauded By Jofra Archer's Latest Twitter 'nemesis' Tino Best

West Indies pacer Tino Best has been the attraction of some headlines off late for his online feud with England’s quick Jofra Archer. However, in a recent interview, he was all praise for Indian players especially for the likes of former cricketers Rahul Dravid and Yuvraj Singh. Tino Best interacted with Sportskeeda where he recalled some memories from his early career and he also spoke about his online spat with Jofra Archer.

‘Rahul Dravid, Yuvraj Singh and those guys were all nice and polite’: Tino Best

Tino Best made his international debut in 2003 in a Test match against Australia. In the interview, the pacer recalled some memories from the match where he faced India for the first time in 2005. Speaking about his experience playing against India, Tino Best said that the Indian cricketers were “all really nice” and he specifically mentioned the name of then ‘Men in Blue’ skipper Rahul Dravid. According to him, Indian players are “very humble people” and never act like they have a support of ‘1.5 billion people’ behind them.

Tino Best later talked about bowling to former Indian captain Rahul Dravid in one of the matches from the Indian Oil Cup 2005 in Sri Lanka. The 38-year-old said that the legendary batsman smacked him for three back-to-back boundaries in the match and then delivered a pep talk after the contest. According to Tino Best, Rahul Dravid had said "Young man, I love your energy, keep charging in, just because you get hit for fours don't stop." The West Indies pacer said the pep talk displayed Rahul Dravid’s “humble” side and said the Indian cricketers from that era were “all nice and polite”.

Tino Best also talked about former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh in high regard. He stated that Singh once gifted him a bat which he believes was “cool” on part of the veteran Indian. Best added that he has always had a lot of love for the Indian cricketers.

Tino Best clears air on Twitter spat with Jofra Archer

According to the West Indies cricketer, his entire feud with England’s Jofra Archer has been “blown out of proportion”. While their rivalry has been well known among cricket fans since the last few months, he cited his most recent tweet as an example. On July 11, Tino Best had criticised the England team management for preferring Jofra Archer over veteran Stuart Broad for the first Test line-up against West Indies. However, his criticism did not go down well with the young fast bowler as he sarcastically wondered why the veteran Windies pacer has not become a coach yet.

With all this knowledge how are you not a coach yet ? https://t.co/AU0m4LdgVU — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) July 10, 2020

