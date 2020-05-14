Yuvraj Singh Leaves Harbhajan Singh, Fans In Splits By Slamming Chappell's MS Dhoni Claims

Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh recently slammed former India coach Greg Chappell for his comments on MS Dhoni. During a chat session with the Playwrite Foundation, Greg Chappell revealed that he once asked MS Dhoni to play along the ground during the slog overs of a match. While Chappell has admitted to describing MS Dhoni as the “most exciting cricketer” during his Indian coaching days, he wanted to see if the wicketkeeper-batsman can perform a finisher's role without taking risks out in the middle.

Yuvraj Singh joins Harbhajan Singh to mock Greg Chappell’s coaching tenure

Veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh responded to Greg Chappell’s comments with a scathing tweet on Twitter. In his tweet, Harbhajan Singh mocked Chappell by writing that the then Indian coach asked MS Dhoni to play down the ground because the coach himself was hitting “everyone out of the park”. He also mentioned that Chappell used to play his own “different game” during his coaching stint for India.

Much to the amusement of Harbhajan Singh and cricket fans, his former teammate Yuvraj Singh further jokingly responded to the off-spinner at Chappell’s expense. On Wednesday, Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter and hilariously trolled the former Australian captain by typing that even he was asked to play down the ground by the coach in the final 10 overs along with MS Dhoni.

Yuvraj Singh joins Harbhajan Singh to mock Greg Chappell, check tweet

🤣 Msd and Yuvi no sixes in the last 10 play down the ground — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 13, 2020

Fans reacts to Yuvraj Singh’s tweet

😂😂😂🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Jai Ram (@jimk2898) May 13, 2020

Hahahaha — shivam (@shivam_suthar7) May 13, 2020

yuvi getting more and more cute with each passing day 😂 — RASHI JAYVEER (@JayveerRashi) May 13, 2020

Greg Chappell’s coaching stint and rift with Sourav Ganguly

Greg Chappell was appointed as India’s coach in May 2005 and remained attached to his role until India’s early exit from the 2007 World Cup in West Indies. Both Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh were part of the Indian team under his tenure. During his two-year stint, Greg Chappell’s working relationship with Sourav Ganguly became a subject of negative public and media commentary.

