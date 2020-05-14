Yuvraj Singh Reveals IPL Team That Made Him The Unhappiest With Surprising Answer

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh remains one of the celebrated cricketers in the country. The southpaw enthralled the cricketing community with his flamboyant batting during his playing days. Over the course of the IPL's 12-year-long history, Yuvraj Singh has been part of some very high-profile teams until his retirement after the 2019 season.

Yuvraj Singh laments not being a permanent part of any IPL franchise

From being the most expensive purchase in the history of the IPL to being taken by the Mumbai Indians for his base price with no competing bidders, Yuvraj Singh has seen it all. The all-rounder has scored 2,750 runs in the IPL with 36 wickets in the 132 matches he played. Yuvraj Singh didn't really get going in the cash-rich league, which is why he could never stay with a specific team for an extended period. Now, Yuvraj Singh has expressed his disappointment over not being with a franchise for a long time unlike a few of his teammates.

According to Times Now, Yuvraj Singh said that he never got a chance to play for 3-4 years for one franchise team. Yuvraj Singh cited examples of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma saying that they have played for the same franchise team for many years. He added them playing for one franchise has helped them form a base but he had never been able to get a permanent place.

Over the years, Yuvraj Singh kept moving from one team to another. Apart from Kings XI Punjab, the all-rounder played for Pune Warriors India in 2011 and 2013. He went on to play for Bangalore in 2014, Delhi in 2015, Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016 and 2017 and finally for Mumbai Indians in 2019.

Yuvraj Singh opens up on his stint with Kings XI Punjab

Yuvraj Singh revealed he was unhappy with Kings XI Punjab the most across two stints with the team. Yuvraj Singh added that Kings XI Punjab was a place which he wanted to run away from because they never did what he asked. He also said that whenever he asked for certain players, they didn't give it to him. Yuvraj also revealed that ironically when he left the franchise, they bought the players he had asked for. He further said that he was the captain just for the sake of it and added that he loves the pride of playing for Punjab but not the franchise.

IMAGE COURTESY: YUVRAJ SINGH INSTAGRAM