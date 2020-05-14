Yuvraj Singh Names 2 Indian Players Who Can Break His Fastest T20I Fifty Record

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh recently praised Hardik Pandya for his big-hitting abilities. The two cricketers were teammates for Mumbai Indians in their victorious 2019 campaign of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Yuvraj Singh hailed Hardik Pandya by saying that the 26-year old has got 'amazing' and 'phenomenal' talent.

Yuvraj Singh predicts Hardik Pandya to break his rare T20 record

In an appearance on Sportscreen's YouTube channel, Yuvraj Singh went ahead into saying that Hardik Pandya has the potential to break his record of the fastest T20I half-century ever, which the veteran all-rounder achieved against England in 2007 within just 12 balls. Singh also picked Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul as another batsman who can upstage his 12-ball record.

The 2011 World Cup hero recalled his time with Hardik Pandya in Mumbai Indians during the 2019 IPL and described his 91 off 34 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders as a 'phenomenal' effort. Yuvraj Singh further stated that he believes Pandya can become the 'next big all-rounder' for India. However, the former cricketer also said that in order to make Hardik Pandya an asset till the 2023 World Cup, someone needs to help him succeed mentally.

Yuvraj Singh on Rishabh Pant and the importance of mental conditioning

Yuvraj Singh also emphasised on the importance of a mental conditioning coach for youngsters like Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw as well in the Indian team. He added that youngsters these days “don't have anyone to speak to” to regarding their mental aspects of the game. Singh believed that there is too much pressure on talented youngsters like Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw as they face intense scrutiny by media outlets over a failure. The all-rounder implied that if there is no one to hear the mental side of the players, the Indian team cannot do well, which is why the team needs a good psychologist.

Yuvraj Singh speaks about Hardik Pandya and mental conditioning in team, watch video

