Yuvraj Singh Names Rohit Sharma 'cleanest Striker Of The Ball' In Modern-day Cricket

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh retired from all forms of cricket last year in June, drawing curtains on a 20-year-long career. However, he has been a globetrotter as he is spending his retirement time playing for various leagues around the world. Since his retirement, he has represented Toronto Nationals in the Canada T20 League and was a part of the Maratha Arabians in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, who went on to claim the title under Dwayne Bravo's leadership.

ALSO READ | Shahid Afridi, Yuvraj Singh bat for 'bigger than The Ashes' Indo-Pak rivalry to resume

Yuvraj Singh has played for India in 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is. The former all-rounder amassed 1,900 runs in Tests while churning out another 8,701 runs in ODIs and a further 1,177 runs in T20Is. During his time, he was one of the cleanest strikers of the cricket ball and the southpaw had the ability to cross boundaries with ease.

ALSO READ | Yuvraj Singh picks Rohit Sharma alongside Gayle & de Villiers to achieve this rare feat

Now, Yuvraj Singh has gone on to reveal who he feels is the cleanest striker of the red cherry at the moment. Overlooking the likes of Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle and AB De Villiers, Yuvraj Singh named his former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma as the cleanest striker at the moment.

While talking to a leading sports network, Yuvraj Singh said that Rohit Sharma is ‘very clean and very elegant’ with the bat. He went on to say that no one came even close to the India opener when it came to striking the ball cleanly in contemporary cricket.

ALSO READ | Lasith Malinga's Mumbai Indians team 2020 Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah honour the pacer after his final World Cup appearance

Rohit Sharma can score a double ton: Yuvraj Singh

In the same conversation, Yuvraj Singh was asked about the batsmen who had the ability to score a double ton in T20s to which he said that it was extremely difficult to score a double century in T20s. He added that it can happen as nothing is impossible in cricket, as anything can happen on the day. According to him, AB De Villiers and Chris Gayle were two players who had the potential to achieve the feat of scoring a double ton in T20Is. Rohit Sharma is another batsman who he thought has the ability to score a double ton in T20s.

ALSO READ | WATCH: As the 'Hitman' turns a year older, here's what Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians team 2020 mates had to say about the three-time IPL-winning skipper

IMAGE COURTESY: YUVRAJ SINGH INSTAGRAM