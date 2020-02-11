Yuvraj Singh Picks Rohit Sharma Alongside Gayle & De Villiers To Achieve This Rare Feat

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh said he had one Indian name in mind when it came to who could possibly score a double ton in T20I and it is none other than Hitman Rohit Sharma. The explosive left-handed batsman, who was one of the best assets for the national side, can never be forgotten for his feat in the 2007 World Cup, punishing Stuart Broad with six back-to-back sixes. As India recently completed a whitewash against the Kiwis in the T20 series, Yuvraj Singh feels that it can be none other than Rohit Sharma to achieve this rare feat- along with a record that he already hold for smashing four centuries in T20I.

Yuvraj Singh picks Rohit Sharma

Speaking to a sports publication, Yuvraj Singh said that he believed that it wasn't impossible for batsmen to score a double century in the shortest format of the game and that it was bound to happen soon. Yuvraj Singh picked West Indies legend Chris Gayle and former South Africa skipper Ab de Villiers to score a 200 in T20I. Alongside them, the former Indian cricketer picked Rohit Sharma to be able to do this. As the T20 World Cup nears, it would be exciting to see if Yuvraj's prediction for Rohit Sharma holds good.

Rohit Sharma injured

Rohit Sharma was forced to walk off the field after he injured his calf while taking a risky single during the backend of the first innings. Rohit who was the stand-in captain after regular skipper Virat Kohli was rested, continued to bat even though he could not run. He did manage to hit a couple of big shots; but once the going got tough, he decided to retire hurt after having scored a quickfire 60. He did not take the field during the second innings and KL Rahul was made the stand-in captain.

Despite getting off to a poor start in the first two matches, the 'Hitman' rediscovered his rhythm in the next couple of games. (He was rested for the 4th T20I). He had scored the winning runs in the super over by depositing Tim Southee into the stands for two maximums and helping India register their first-ever T20I series win on New Zealand soil.

