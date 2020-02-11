Shahid Afridi, Yuvraj Singh Bat For 'bigger Than The Ashes' Indo-Pak Rivalry To Resume

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has recommended the idea of a bilateral series between India and Pakistan. India and Pakistan have been at loggerheads due to political tensions between the two countries. Both the teams haven't played each other in a bilateral series since 2012-13. The contests between the two nations have been restricted to multi-tournament events like the World Cup and Asia Cup.

ALSO READ | Shahid Afridi makes a blunder by accidentally revealing captain of Multan's PSL franchise

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has also seconded Shahid Afridi's suggestion. Both the former players were present at the Expo 2020 Dubai Cricket Finale. They spoke about the cricket contest between the two nations.

India-Pakistan series could be bigger than Ashes: Shahid Afridi

While speaking to a leading sports network, Shahid Afridi said if India and Pakistan were to have a series, it will be something bigger than the Ashes. He added that both the countries are letting politics get in the way of people’s love for this sport and their wish to come together. Afridi also said that some things need to be put behind and that relations could be improved between India and Pakistan whether in politics or cricket if top authorities sat down together and discussed their problems to sort out.

ALSO READ | Shahid Afridi lauds India U19s for their all-round effort after defeating Pakistan U19s

Shahid Afridi said that people need to interact and meet up with one another. He also said that he had really enjoyed his time in India and have gotten a lot of love from there. The same way, Indian players also get a lot of love from Pakistan. He went on to say that this connection and relation should not be severed.

ALSO READ | Yuvraj Singh picks Rohit Sharma alongside Gayle & de Villiers to achieve this rare feat

Yuvraj Singh seconds Shahid Afridi's recommendation

Yuvraj Singh recalled his playing days against Pakistan in 2004, 2006 and 2008 in bilateral series. Yuvraj said that these days, there has not been enough cricket between the two nations. But these things are not in cricketers' hands. Yuvraj Singh also said that cricketers play for the love of the sport and cannot choose which country to play against ourselves. He added that the more India vs Pakistan cricket there is, the better it is for the sport.

ALSO READ | Brett Lee gets the better of Yuvraj Singh in the Bushfire Charity match

IMAGE COURTESY: SHAHID AFRIDI INSTAGRAM