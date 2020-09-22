Home
Schedule
Points Table
Results
Videos

Yuvraj Singh Promotes Kevin Pietersen's 'Save The Rhinos' Broadcast On Social Media: Watch

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh promotes Kevin Pietersen's upcoming 'Save The Rhinos' broadcast on his social media accounts on Tuesday, September 22.

Written By Aakash Saini
Last Updated:
Yuvraj Singh

India’s limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma and former England skipper Kevin Pietersen are two of the most vocal supporters of ‘Save the Rhinos’ campaign from the cricketing fraternity. The latter of the two is about to appear in a special ‘Save This Rhino India’ program as evidenced from its exclusive commercial by Nat Geo Wild. Interestingly, Kevin Pietersen’s friend and former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is helping the ex-English cricketer by promoting his upcoming special footage through his social media platforms.

Yuvraj Singh promotes Dream11 IPL 2020 commentator Kevin Pietersen’s ‘Save the Rhinos’ campaign

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on

Also Read | On Dream11 IPL 2020 eve, Kevin Pietersen talks favourites, Dhoni & Rhino conservation to Republic

Yuvraj Singh joins Kevin Pietersen and Rohit Sharma in ‘Save the Rhinos’ campaign

On Tuesday, September 22, Yuvraj Singh took to his social media accounts to share a minute-long video of Kevin Pietersen’s commercial of his impending appearance on Nat Geo Wild. In the caption, the storied all-rounder urged his fans and followers to join the ex-English batsman as he spreads awareness about endangered rhinos in India. Kevin Pietersen, who has been quite vocal for the conservation of rhinos, also recently interacted with Republic World about how India was leading from the front in terms of conserving nature & wildlife.

Also Read | Kevin Pietersen Slams South African Government's Aim To Legalise Rhino Consumption

Kevin Pietersen talks about Rhino conservation with Republic World ahead of Dream11 IPL 2020

Apart from Kevin Pietersen, Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma is another ardent supporter of the preservation of rhinos. In September 2019, he launched the ‘Rohit4Rhinos’ campaign in partnership with WWF India and Animal Planet.

Also Read | When Yuvraj Singh Slammed 30-ball 70 Against Australia On Sep 22, 2007; Watch Video

Kevin Pietersen in Dream11 IPL 2020 commentary team

Kevin Pietersen is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for his commentary duties in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season. Earlier this month, the 40-year old was chosen by the Dream11 IPL 2020 broadcasters, i.e. Star India Network, as one of the commentators for their English commentary team. Apart from Kevin Pietersen, here is a look at the rest of the Dream11 IPL 2020 commentary team as listed by the broadcasters themselves:

Sunil Gavaskar, Harsha Bhogle, Rohan Gavaskar, Deep Dasgupta, L Sivaramakrishnan, Anjum Chopra, Murali Kartik, Mark Nicholas, Kumar Sangakkara, JP Duminy, Simon Doull, Lisa Sthalekar, Ian Bishop, Pommie Mbangwa, Daren Ganga, Danny Morrison, and Michael Slater.

Also Read | SRH Team's Principal Sponsors Rope In Rohit Sharma As Brand Ambassador Ahead Of Dream11 IPL 2020

Image source: Yuvraj Singh Twitter and AP

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

Yuzvendra Chahal's 3-18 that turned Hyderabad game in Bangalore's favour: Watch

30 mins ago

Dream11 IPL 2020: Ricky Ponting SNUBS Steve Smith, calls THIS Rajasthan batsman dangerous

33 mins ago

MS Dhoni more popular than Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli in India: Sunil Gavaskar

38 mins ago

Rohit Sharma, Saurabh Tiwary trolled by Harsha Bhogle, netizens for 'healthy waistlines'

1 hour ago

Steve Smith issues strong warning to MS Dhoni's Chennai ahead of Dream11 IPL game: Watch

1 hour ago

Dream11 IPL 2020: Vijay Shankar bowls 2 BIG no balls on return after Mitchell Marsh injury

18 hours ago

Team Points Table

Pos Team Net RR Points
VIDEOS