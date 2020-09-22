Yuvraj Singh Promotes Kevin Pietersen's 'Save The Rhinos' Broadcast On Social Media: Watch

India’s limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma and former England skipper Kevin Pietersen are two of the most vocal supporters of ‘Save the Rhinos’ campaign from the cricketing fraternity. The latter of the two is about to appear in a special ‘Save This Rhino India’ program as evidenced from its exclusive commercial by Nat Geo Wild. Interestingly, Kevin Pietersen’s friend and former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is helping the ex-English cricketer by promoting his upcoming special footage through his social media platforms.

Yuvraj Singh promotes Dream11 IPL 2020 commentator Kevin Pietersen’s ‘Save the Rhinos’ campaign

Yuvraj Singh joins Kevin Pietersen and Rohit Sharma in ‘Save the Rhinos’ campaign

On Tuesday, September 22, Yuvraj Singh took to his social media accounts to share a minute-long video of Kevin Pietersen’s commercial of his impending appearance on Nat Geo Wild. In the caption, the storied all-rounder urged his fans and followers to join the ex-English batsman as he spreads awareness about endangered rhinos in India. Kevin Pietersen, who has been quite vocal for the conservation of rhinos, also recently interacted with Republic World about how India was leading from the front in terms of conserving nature & wildlife.

Kevin Pietersen talks about Rhino conservation with Republic World ahead of Dream11 IPL 2020

Apart from Kevin Pietersen, Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma is another ardent supporter of the preservation of rhinos. In September 2019, he launched the ‘Rohit4Rhinos’ campaign in partnership with WWF India and Animal Planet.

There are approx. 3500 #Greateronehornedrhinos in the world today; 82% of them in India. Join me to #batforrhinos on #worldrhinoday and support measures to protect these animals in the wild. Log onto https://t.co/Qnhv9NhdHu to support the cause. @WWFINDIA @AnimalPlanetIn pic.twitter.com/iMUy315MAr — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) September 4, 2019

Kevin Pietersen in Dream11 IPL 2020 commentary team

Kevin Pietersen is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for his commentary duties in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season. Earlier this month, the 40-year old was chosen by the Dream11 IPL 2020 broadcasters, i.e. Star India Network, as one of the commentators for their English commentary team. Apart from Kevin Pietersen, here is a look at the rest of the Dream11 IPL 2020 commentary team as listed by the broadcasters themselves:

Sunil Gavaskar, Harsha Bhogle, Rohan Gavaskar, Deep Dasgupta, L Sivaramakrishnan, Anjum Chopra, Murali Kartik, Mark Nicholas, Kumar Sangakkara, JP Duminy, Simon Doull, Lisa Sthalekar, Ian Bishop, Pommie Mbangwa, Daren Ganga, Danny Morrison, and Michael Slater.

Image source: Yuvraj Singh Twitter and AP