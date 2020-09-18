SRH Team's Principal Sponsors Rope In Rohit Sharma As Brand Ambassador Ahead Of IPL 2020

Cement brand JKLC Sixer Cement, i.e. principal sponsors of the SunRisers Hyderabad team (SRH team), recently announced their association with Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma. Interestingly, Rohit Sharma is the captain of the Mumbai Indians team. The announcement was made just two days prior to the launch of the much-awaited Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season.

Mumbai Indians team skipper Rohit Sharma “pleased to be associated” with JKLC Sixer Cement

On Thursday, September 17, Rohit Sharma took to his social media accounts and shared a 55-second commercial of the SRH team principal sponsors. In the caption, he described his association with JKLC Sixer Cement as a “great partnership” and that the brand carries a “rich legacy”. The Mumbai Indians team skipper also wrote that he is looking forward to his collaboration with SRH team principal sponsors.

Mumbai Indians team skipper Rohit Sharma’s commercial for SRH team principal sponsors, watch video

I know how important it is to have a great partnership. Happy to find one in #JKLCSixerCement This young brand carries a rich legacy, resonating with trust amongst its customers. I look forward to this collaboration & being a part of their growth journey @JKLCOfficial pic.twitter.com/xfIYC0kXl1 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) September 17, 2020

Dr. Shailendra Chouksey, Director of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, which is the parent company of JKLC Sixer Cement, also whole-heartedly welcomed Rohit Sharma’s association with the brand. Issuing an official statement, he said that Sharma is the “most natural fit” for the Brand 'Sixer' because of his six-hitting abilities on the field. Chouksey described the Mumbai Indians team captain as the man for all seasons and an “ideal ambassador” for their brand.

When is the first match of the IPL 2020 season?

Rohit Sharma’s association with SRH team principal sponsors aside, he is now slated to lead Mumbai Indians team in their title-defence IPL 2020 campaign. To answer the query: ‘When is the first match of the IPL 2020 season?’, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) earlier this month released an entire itinerary of the tournament. The first IPL 2020 match will be played on September 19 and it will be contested between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians team. On the other hand, the first match of the SRH team will be conducted on September 21 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

BCCI releases IPL 2020 schedule

The Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule has been locked in!



Let’s start the week by marking out your favourite matches. Game on! #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/L7Ddp61hZ1 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 7, 2020

Image source: Rohit Sharma Twitter and JKLC Sixer Cement