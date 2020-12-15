Team India Indulge In 'fun Drill' Session Ahead Of High-voltage Pink-ball Test In Adelaide

Team India will be looking to win their first-ever Day-Night Test match away from home when they lock horns with Australia in the 1st Test at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Just two days before the all-important assignment, the Men In Blue have decided to have some fun before sweating it out in the nets.

'Fun drill anyone?'

On Tuesday, the Indian players who are a part of the Test squad were seen having fun with each other after which their drill session got underway. The fun continued during the drill session as well but there was some seriousness during the fielding session where everyone were really focussed when it came to taking low catches. However, one player did end up dropping the ball but he continued practicing after taking the ball at one bounce.

By the look of it, it seems that the drill session was to improve the team's ground fielding. The video was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle.

Fun drill anyone? 😃😃

Sample that to get your batteries🔋charged before a solid net session 💪💥 #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/DyqKK66qOa — BCCI (@BCCI) December 15, 2020

READ: Ravindra Jadeja Gears Up For First Test Against Australia By Sweating It Out In The Gym

India's first-ever D/N Test match away from home

Team India will be making their first-ever appearance in a Day-Night Test match away from home come December 17. They had won their maiden pink-ball Test against Bangladesh at the iconic Eden Gardens in November 2019. However, the odds are completely against them and the Virat Kohli-led side have their task cut out as they look to snap Australia's unbeaten streak in pink-ball Tests.

READ: Mitchell Starc Makes A Statement In The Nets Ahead Of 1st Test, Leaves Team-mate Guessing

The Aussies are yet to taste defeat in Day-Night Tests as they have won all five of their encounters that they have featured in since November 2015. What really stands out here is that all their wins have come on home soil and therefore, Tim Paine & Co. gain the upper hand heading into the Adelaide Test.

Meanwhile, regular skipper Virat Kohli will be heading back to India after the conclusion of the first Test to be with his better half Anushka Sharma as the couple expects their first child in January. He has been granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

READ: Virat Kohli Climbs To 2nd Spot In Latest ICC Test Rankings, 2 Indians In Top-10

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.