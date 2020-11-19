Yuvraj Singh Posts New Salt And Pepper Look On Social Media, Wife Hazel Keech Approves

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was one of the fiercest competitors on the field. However, the southpaw is an extremely jovial and easy-going character off the field. Yuvraj has been immensely active on social media recently with the left-hander keeping his fans updated about his whereabouts.

Yuvraj Singh floors fans with new look

The veteran cricketer was at it once again on Wednesday as he took to his Instagram handle and posted a selfie. In the post, Yuvraj appears to be in a gym and had an intense expression on his face. Yuvraj also unveiled his new salt and pepper look through the post. The southpaw also had some words of wisdom for his fans as he used famous quotes by legendary athletes Sachin Tendulkar and Roger Federer in his caption.

As soon as Yuvraj uploaded the post, fans started flooding the comments section. Several reactions poured in as fans gave a thumbs up for Yuvraj's new look. Among many comments, one was from Yuvraj Singh's wife, Hazel Keech who also approved of her husband's look. Hazel who was smitten by Yuvraj's new look wrote, "Your salt pepper beard works for me...."

Yuvraj is widely considered as one of the greatest white-ball all-rounders of all time. The legendary all-rounder announced his retirement from international cricket in June 2019. Before his retirement, Yuvraj Singh was a crucial part of the Indian line-up that won the 2007 World Twenty20 and 2011 World Cup. Yuvraj played for India in 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is. The former all-rounder amassed 1,900 runs in Tests while churning out another 8,701 runs in ODIs and a further 1,177 runs in T20Is.

Yuvraj Singh net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the Yuvraj Singh net worth figure is estimated to be around $35 million. The Yuvraj Singh net worth figure includes his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. Yuvraj Singh net worth also comprises his several brand endorsement deals, sponsorship and past Indian Premier League (IPL) contracts.

Disclaimer: The above Yuvraj Singh net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

