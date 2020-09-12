Hazel Keech Shares An Adorable Pic With Hubby Yuvraj Singh; Asks Him To 'come Home'

Hazel Keech took to Instagram to pour her heart out as she misses her husband Yuvraj Singh. Keech has been missing Yuvraj as he departed to UAE to prepare for the IPL season. Thus she posted an adorable picture of the two having a cute moment together and wrote a heartfelt caption. Fans adored the celebrity couple. As things are getting back to normal around the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the IPL season is also set to go underway. Thus, several cricketers have left for the UAE as the matches for IPL will be played there.

Hazel Keech misses hubby Yuvraj Singh

Taking to Instagram, Hazel Keech shared a cute picture of her along with hubby Yuvraj Singh. Keech herself could be seen wearing a blue shirt and Yuvraj Singh appears in a black t-shirt. Hazel Keech shared this image and captioned it with a short yet sweet note which was loved by fans. Check out the post:

In the caption, Hazel Keech mentioned that she is aware of the fact that Yuvraj Singh is quite a busy man. She added that she knows that he has been working really hard too. However, she said she still wishes that he come home early to her. She further wrote that she misses him and added a bunch of emojis to complete the caption.

Fans absolutely loved the post and took to the comments section to express their thoughts. Amid all the positive comments Yuvraj Singh too came up with a response to his wife. Taking to the comment Yuvraj Singh wrote, “Coming,” along with an emoji. Thus, jovially acknowledging Hazel Keech and addressing that he misses her as well. The two are widely popular among fans and their posts often receive massive likes and comments from fans on social media.

