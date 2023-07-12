Yuvraj Singh Reveals One Big Reason Why He Thinks India May Not Win 2023 World Cup

Yuvraj Singh was one of the most important players in India's 2011 World Cup win. He was the Man of the Tournament, scoring 362 runs in eight innings at an average of 90.50, including one century and four fifties. He also took 15 wickets at an average of 25.13. His performances with both bat and ball were instrumental in India's success. His performances in the 2011 World Cup made him a national hero in India. He also contributed in the final, taking 2 for 31 and scoring 21 runs off 24 balls.

Yuvraj Singh thinks India will not win the World Cup 2023

Yuvraj Singh, a former all-rounder, stated on Tuesday that he is "not sure, to be honest," if India would win the ODI World Cup at home in 2023. The cricketer shared his unapologetic opinions about the state of Indian cricket in a conversation on the YouTube channel "Cricket Basu."

As a result, when asked about India's chances of winning the 2023 World Cup, he responded, "To be honest, I'm not sure about their chances of winning the World Cup. As a patriot, I'd like to believe that India will emerge victorious. However, there are genuine concerns regarding the team's middle-order due to injuries. It's frustrating to witness India's continued struggle to win a World Cup title, but I suppose that's the reality of the situation."

Yuvraj was extremely front about the reality that the combinations have been failing the Indian team. Yuvraj said Rohit Sharma is a wise leader but he needs to choose the proper combination for the World Cup. He remarked that India need to play a few games to warm up before the tournament and should choose a pool of at least 20 players to finalise the roster of 15 for the World Cup. Additionally, he said that India shouldn't play pressure games like the knockout rounds when in experimental mode.

"Rohit Sharma, our captain, is a wise leader. They ought to choose the proper team combination. We need to play a few games to warm up. To choose a squad of 15 players from, we should have a pool of at least 20 players.," Yuvraj said.

Cricket World Cup 2023

The 2023 edition of the Cricket World Cup is slated to be held in India from October 5 to November 19. India will be looking to make history under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. The ICC has already announced the official schedule for the marquee event. The tournament will kickstart with a match between finalists from the 2019 Cricket World Cup - England and New Zealand. India will play its opening match against Australia in Chennai on October 8.

