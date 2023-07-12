2011 World Cup Winner Mesmerized By Unique Action Of Specially-abled Player; WATCH

Team India lifted the prestigious ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011 under the captaincy of the legendary MS Dhoni. Following the World Cup triumph, the Men In Blue went on to lift the illusive Champions Trophy in 2013 but haven’t won an ICC title ever since. India will have yet another chance to become the 50-over World Champions during the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

2011 World Cup-winning player left in awe of special-able player’s bowling action

Former Indian pacer, Munaf Patel, who represented India in the 2011 ODI World Cup took to his official Twitter handle on Tuesday to share a video. The 40-year-old was mesmerized looking at the video, as it featured a specially-abled player’s unique bowling action. In the video, the individual with no hands can be seen delivering the ball with his foot.

Ye hain asli cricket lover, kya baat hain aapne to ❤️ jeet liya pic.twitter.com/Js1gfYXiAL — Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) July 11, 2023

While the video was quick to go viral on social media, it received loads of reactions from Indian cricket fans. Twitter users praised the individual for his grit and passion for the sport. Here’s a look at the best reactions to the video.

Cricket is loved by everyone in India. This is the real sign with no limitations. — Rahul Gupta (@imrahulgupta_) July 11, 2023

Superman. More power to you young man. What a delivery 👍🫡 — HR Khan (@SMHRKHAN) July 11, 2023

If there is will there Will be solution — Nirmal Bhandari (@NirmalB85206214) July 12, 2023

That is THE real passion for cricket ... — Ali kazmi (@Aewaien) July 11, 2023

Super, what an energy and attitude.. — Roy Paul (@rvpQ8) July 11, 2023

Munaf Patel, a tall and lanky pacer made his debut for India in 2006 and represented the country in the international scene for five long years. He was considered to be the quickest Indian bowler when he first burst onto the scene in 2003. In his international career. Munaf represented India in 13 Test matches, 70 ODIs, and 3 T20Is. He notched up a total of 35 wickets in Test cricket, 86 wickets in ODIs, and four T20Is during his time with the Indian team.