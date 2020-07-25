Harbhajan Singh Starts IPL Banter, Says Virat Kohli's Yellow Shoe Hints Something Specific

The buzz around the most-awaited T20 leagues has already begun with IPL chairman Brijesh Patel confirming that the 2020 edition of the league will kick-start from September 19 at the UAE. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner Harbhajan Singh was one of the first cricketers to kick-start the banter on social media with none other than the captain of the arch-rival Royals Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Virat Kohli. Harbhajan Singh, who completed his move from Mumbai Indians to CSK in 2018, has gone on to become an integral part of the Yellove side, leading the team's spin arsenal.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli took to social media to share visuals of his new 'electrifying' yellow shoes with a caption hinting that the shoe was dialed up to turn the match on its head. Harbhajan Singh took a sly dig at the Indian skipper while replying to him and said that the show looked like it was specifically made for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

READ | MSK Prasad Wants 26-man Squad Including India A In Australia; Will Help Scout Youngsters

Harbhajan kick-starts IPL banter with Virat Kohli

An electrifying catch ⚡ ⚡ ⚡, this shoe is dialed 🆙 to turn the match on its head #one8 @pumacricket pic.twitter.com/TUhLd5J9mD — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 24, 2020

READ | Holding Wants Archer To Shut Out White Noise, Concentrate On Bettering Himself As Bowler

IPL to begin from Septtember 19

With the ICC T20 World Cup being postponed. sources have confirmed that the much-anticipated IPL 2020 is all set to begin on September 19 in the UAE. The 13th edition of the cash-rich tournament, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held till November 8. The franchises will travel to the Middle-Eastern country 25 days before the first match to enter the bio-secure bubble.

The seventh season of the IPL, in 2014, was held in UAE where the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) emerged as champions. A part of the tournament was held outside India due to the 2014 General elections being held at the same time. This will be the third time the IPL will be hosted outside the country.

READ | Australia Star Alyssa Healy Disappointed After India Cancels Team's Tour Of England

T20 World Cup Postponed

The upcoming T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in Australia later this year has also been postponed to 2021 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was taken in the ICC meeting held on Monday. The ICC has zeroed down a window between October-November 2021 for the postponed World Cup with the final date being November 14. Consequently, the T20 World Cup 2021 has also been pushed to October – November 2022 with the final on 13 November 2022 while the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will be held in India between October – November 2023 with the final on 26 November 2023.

READ | Rahkeem Cornwall Makes An Impossible Catch Look Easy With Great Reflexes; Watch