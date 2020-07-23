Harbhajan Singh Expresses Wish To See Virat Kohli Playing 'till 2030' For India And RCB

Virat Kohli recently took to Instagram to share his 1000th post on the social media platform. The post made by the RCB captain was loved by fans and Virat Kohli’s colleagues alike, who commented on the picture to show their appreciation. Even Harbhajan Singh, Virat Kohli’s former teammate congratulated the cricketer while also making a unique wish.

Also Read: Virat Kohli's Thoughtful 1000th Instagram Post Gets Heart Emojis From Anushka Sharma

Harbhajan Singh as Virat Kohli to keep going

Virat Kohli shared a heart-warming picture as his 1000th post, as he remembered his journey from 2008 till now. The player also thanked everyone for their support, writing that he was grateful to them. As several fans and colleagues of Virat Kohli commented on the picture, even off-spinner Harbhajan Singh penned out a message in support of the RCB player. The CSK spinner appealed to Virat Kohli to keep going till 2030 while congratulating the Indian captain.

The CSK player’s comment seemed to resonate with cricket fans, as Harbhajan Singh’s reply garnered more than 4,600 likes. Several fans reacted to Harbhajan Singh’s comment as well. One fan wrote that he too hopes that Virat Kohli never retires, while another lent his support to the off-spinner’s comment saying that Virat Kohli’s fitness levels can easily allow him to keep playing for a long time.

Also Read: Shoaib Akhtar Mocks BCCI For Backing Harbhajan Singh In 2008 Sydney 'Monkeygate' Scandal

Virat Kohli and Harbhajan Singh share a close personal bond

The Virat Kohli-Harbhajan Singh camaraderie has been there for everyone to see, with Virat Kohli making his way in the Indian team when the CSK spinner was a senior in the squad. The duo is also regularly seen poking fun at each other online, leaving hilarious comments on each other’s posts. Last year, when the RCB player had posted a picture of himself online with a caption about learning and growth, Harbhajan Singh was quick to come up with a witty reply. The CSK player poked fun at Virat Kohli’s high net worth while making the comment.

Recently, when Harbhajan Singh posted a picture of himself working out, Virat Kohli jokingly said that the building is shaking as a result of the CSK player’s workout. The off-spinner has also discussed in the past how the Indian captain is one of the toughest batsmen to bowl to since he doesn’t have any weakness.

Also Read: IPL 2020 Broadcasters Likely To Embrace 'virtual Commentary' Idea Due To COVID-19: Report

It will be interesting to see if Virat Kohli responds to Harbhajan Singh’s comments of going on till 2030. The RCB captain had previously said that while he is fit enough to continue without any problems for the next two or three years, he will have to listen to his body when he is 34 or 35 to see if he can play further. Both the players will most likely face off against each other soon, with IPL 2020 scheduled to take place in UAE later this year.

Also Read: Kane Williamson Returns To Training In NZ, Excited About Increasing IPL 2020 Prospects

Image Courtesy: PTI