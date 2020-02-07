Yuvraj Singh Says Team India's Management & Selectors Planned Poorly During World Cup 2019

At the recently-concluded ICC World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli-led Team India were tipped favourites. They justified their 'favourites' tag as they topped the league stage without losing a single game. But contrary to all expectations, India's World Cup campaign abruptly came to an end as they were beaten by New Zealand in the semi-final.

ALSO READ | Kamran Akmal chooses the best batsman between Virat Kohli Steve Smith and Joe Root

Yuvraj Singh gives the reason behind Team India's exit from ICC World Cup 2019

Now, Yuvraj Singh has made a sensational claim about India's loss at the mega event. Yuvraj Singh said that poor planning was the reason that cost India the World Cup. Yuvraj Singh also said that that the team-management made some really bad calls before and during the World Cup.

ALSO READ | Team India U19 World Cup-winning captains: From Virat Kohli to Unmukt Chand, where are they now

While speaking to a leading news network at the Expo 2020 Dubai cricket final, Yuvraj Singh said that Team India should win a major ICC title with the kind of talent and players they have in the squad. Yuvraj Singh added that he felt poor planning cost India the World Cup. Yuvraj Singh went on to say that the team management and selectors made some really bad calls before the World Cup and during the World Cup.

ALSO READ | Team India: Virat Kohli & Kane Williamson's image goes viral; netizens dub it 'moment of the series'

Yuvraj Singh on Sourav Ganguly's appointment as BCCI President

Yuvraj Singh was confident of positive changes with Sourav Ganguly in charge of the BCCI. He said that Sourav Ganguly's appointment as the BCCI president will make things better. He added that India had a huge talent pool and all that was needed was a good think tank. He was hopeful that India would be ready for the upcoming T20I World Cup in Australia.

Yuvraj Singh had famously helped India clinch the ICC World Cup 2011 trophy. He was adjudged the Man of the Series in that tournament.

ALSO READ | Team India: Virat Kohli shows great presence of mind as he ends up striking gold to dismiss Munro

IMAGE COURTESY: YUVRAJ SINGH INSTAGRAM