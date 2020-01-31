Virat Kohli Shows Great Presence Of Mind As He Ends Up Striking Gold To Dismiss Munro

Virat Kohli showed great presence of mind to effect a brilliant run out of half-centurion Colin Munro in the 4th T20I at Wellington on Friday. This had happened in the 12th over just when the New Zealand run chase had begun to gain momentum. On the fourth delivery which was bowled by Shivam Dube, the left-handed opener had smashed a fuller delivery through the covers. However, he did not strike the ball that hard as it was stopped by Shardul Thakur.

He fielded the ball and threw it straight to skipper Virat Kohli who was stationed at covers. Meanwhile, after collecting the ball, Kohli showed great awareness as to which batsman was heading to the danger end. He then threw it towards the strikers' end and his throw found its mark as the Indian team started celebrating instantly.

A disappointed Munro had already started walking back and when the matter was referred to the third umpire, it was only a formality as the replays showed that the batsman had failed to make his ground. The southpaw departed for a 47-ball 67 at a strike rate of 136.17 which included six boundaries and three maximums. The video was also posted on social media. Take a look.

The Super Over

Jasprit Bumrah conceded 13 runs as he finished off well after some missed chances in the previous deliveries. Stand-in-captain Tim Southee once again took matters in his hands just like he had done in the previous game and looked to win the game for the hosts. However, his plans were foiled as KL Rahul scored 10 runs off the first two deliveries. Southee removed him on the third delivery but the damage was done by then. The Indian skipper Virat Kohli completed the formalities as he finished it off with a boundary as New Zealand's bad luck with super overs continued.

(Image Courtesy: @BCCI)