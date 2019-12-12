Yuvraj Singh Turns 38: Relive Yuvi's Evergreen Six Sixes Off Stuart Broad Over

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh turned 38 on December 12 and wishes came pouring in for the 2011 World Cup hero. Even International Cricket Council (ICC) took to Twitter to commemorate the occasion by posting a video of his heroics in the 2007 World Twenty20. The big-hitting all-rounder smashed English bowler Stuart Broad for six sixes in one over in a crucial Super 8 game of that tournament. As Yuvraj Singh and his fans celebrate the 38th birthday of the cricketer, we take a look back at that iconic moment of 2007 World Twenty20.

Yuvraj Singh turns 38: Relive Yuvraj’s six sixes in one Stuart Broad over at 2007 World Twenty20

India faced England in a must-win Super 8 Group E game on September 19, 2007. Skipper MS Dhoni had won the toss and decided to bat first. Openers Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir got India off to a flier as the duo put on a 136-run opening stand. A flurry of wickets later, India were reduced to 155-3 in 16.4 overs.

With 3.2 overs left in the innings, Yuvraj Singh joined MS Dhoni to the crease. He smashed England captain Andrew Flintoff for back-to-back boundaries to finish the 18th over of the innings at 14* off six balls. A heated spat between Flintoff and Yuvraj between overs spurred the left-hander to wreak havoc in the final few overs.

Stuart Broad, who was 21 at the time, steamed in to bowl the penultimate over of the innings. Yuvraj smashed the first one over mid-wicket for a huge six. The next two deliveries flew over backward square leg and extra cover respectively to make it three out of three. The fourth one was a wide full toss and was deservingly punished for another six over backward point. The southpaw struck another maximum to make it five in a row. The fifth six was larruped towards the night sky, only to land among the crowd. Yuvraj’s sixth six of the over enabled him to write his name in the history books as the left-hander became the first batsman in T20Is to hit six sixes in a single over. He also registered the fastest-ever T20 fifty, reaching the landmark in just his 12th delivery.

Yuvraj Singh’s six-hitting effort also proved out to be the difference between the two sides. Team India eventually won the contest by 18 runs and also went on to win the inaugural ICC World Twenty20 in South Africa.

