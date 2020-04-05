Yuvraj Singh Urges For Unity In This Day Of Solidarity; Reveals Pledge For PM CARES Fund

Ahead of PM Modi's '9 pm-9 minutes' appeal, former cricketer Yuvraj Singh appealed everyone to participate in order to show solidarity in the battle against coronavirus. This comes at the backdrop of the appeal by PM Modi to switch off the lights at 9 pm on April 5 and light a lamp, candle or flashlights for 9 minutes to showcase unity in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Yuvraj also stated that on this day of solidarity, he will be pledging Rs. 50 lakhs to the PM CARES fund.

We are stronger when we stand united.



I will be lighting a candle tonight at 9pm for 9 minutes. Are you with me?



On this great day of solidarity, I pledge Rs. 50 Lakhs to the #PMCaresFunds. Please do your bit too!@narendramodi#9pm9minutes #IndiaFightsCorona — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 5, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), wherein citizens can contribute to aid government efforts in supporting those affected by disasters. This fund will provide relief to the affected from any walk of life dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation. PM Modi also urged Indians to donate generously.

READ: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally increases to 3374; 77 casualties reported

Earlier, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also urged the countrymen to unite on the occasion to show solidarity with the COVID warriors of the nation.

Taking to Twitter, Virat Kohli asked Indians to come together to show the world that the country stands as one behind the COVID-19 warriors. The Indian skipper drew a comparison between the game and the country and said that while the power of the stadium was the fans, the spirit of the country was in its people.

Furthermore, the Hitman called the battle against COVID as a must-win Test and warned that they could not get it wrong. Rohit Sharma urged the people to 'light to fight' by following PM Modi's appeal.

READ: With COVID-19 on agenda, PM Modi dials political leaders and former PMs & Presidents

PM Modi's appeal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Friday asked the citizens for 9 minutes for their time on Sunday, April 5 and requested them to light a candle, diya, torch or mobile flashlight to mark India's fight against Coronavirus. PM Modi in his third COVID-19 speech said, "On Sunday, April 5, we must challenge Coronavirus & introduce it to the power of light; 1.3 billion people must show their united power, at 9 pm for 9 minutes, by turning off all lights at home, standing at balconies, & lighting diyas, candles, flashlights". In his appeal, PM Modi reiterated people to maintain social distancing and keep off from the streets.

READ: Rohit Sharma urges India to 'light to fight' COVID-19, calls it a must-win test

READ: Virat Kohli fired up! Bellows 'Team India - IGNITE' call for 9-mins of light versus COVID