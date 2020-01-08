Yuvraj Singh Welcomes Young Cub Leo Carter To The Elite Six 6s Club With This Suggestion

Kiwi batsman Leo Carter, who became the seventh batsman in the world to hit six sixes in a row, was welcomed to the elite club by experienced veteran Yuvraj Singh. Taking to Twitter, the former Indian all-rounder welcomed the Canterbury Kings' star to the club alongside offering him a piece of advice of what he should do after achieving the rare feat. Carter achieved the feat during his side Canterbury Kings' win over Northern Knights in New Zealand's domestic Twenty20 tournament Super Smash. The 25-year-old left-handed batsman smashed left-arm spinner Anton Devcich six times over the Hagley Oval boundary during his stunning unbeaten knock of 70 off just 29 balls to seal a seven-wicket win for his side while chasing an imposing 220.

Yuvraj Singh welcomes cub Carter to the club

India's monstrous all-rounder Yuvraj Singh single-handedly demolished Stuart Broad and England's momentum with six consecutive maximums in a T20 game in 2007. The veteran now welcomed Leo Catrer to the club and advised him to gift his autographed jersey to the bowler as a mark of respect. Yuvraj Singh hailed the strokeplay of Leo Carter and called it epic hitting, expressing his delight in watching Leo Carter go berserk.

Welcome Leo Carter to the six sixes club ! That was some epic hitting, now please sign your jersey and give it to Devcich as a mark of respect ✊ pic.twitter.com/0iRtyBNH52 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 8, 2020

Carter becomes 7th cricketer to hit six sixes

Overall, Carter is the seventh player in world cricket to record the feat across all formats in both domestic and international level. He entered the elite list that includes the likes of Gary Sobers, Shastri, Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj, Worcestershire's Ross Whiteley and Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai. Carter also became only the fourth batsman to achieve the feat in T20 cricket in both domestic and international level. The other batsmen to achieve the feat in T20s include India's Yuvraj (2007), Whitely (2017) and Zazai (2018).

The buildup to the history

While India was struggling to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2007 World T20 championship in South Africa, it was the crucial match against England that turned the tables for India. The game, at its pace, was proceeding with 171/3 in the middle of 18th over. Batsman, Yuvraj Singh was on the field with the skipper, MS Dhoni, both trying to score high in order to set a maximum target for England. The drama began when Yuvraj Singh scored two fours in the 18th over and got into an argument with the infuriated England bowler Andrew Flintoff. The argument got so heated that it had to be stopped with the interference of on-field umpires.

Yuvraj’s 666666

Pissed after the argument, Yuvraj Singh was on strike with Stuart Broad bowling. Singh made sure to channelise his anger and energy into the game and started hitting six after six in the 19th over of the match. The first one went over deep mid-wicket, the next over backward square leg, the third one over wide long-off, then a swat over a deep point to a full toss, the fifth one a hoick over square leg and finally a massive hit over wide long-on. The left-handed batsman then went on to score the fastest half-century in the shortest format of the game till date. Later, India finished at 218/4 whereas England could only make 200/6 subsequently losing the match.

