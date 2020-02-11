Yuzvendra Chahal Calls Rohit Sharma 'jealous' In Comic Banter Involving Shreyas Iyer

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has a tremendous fan base on social media primarily because of his antics on and off the cricket field. Chahal, whose Instagram captions are usually on the innovative side, on Sunday posted a picture alongside Team India batsman Shreyas Iyer. In the comments, as usual, Chahal got into some interesting banter with Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma. Here is how it turned out.

Yuzvendra Chahal has Shreyas Iyer's back

Chahal posted a picture with Shreyas Iyer on his Instagram which saw the leg spinner horseback riding Iyer. The caption not so ironically read, "Got your back always". The post came one day after Shreyas Iyer scored his maiden ODI hundred in a match where his efforts went in vain against New Zealand. Here is the post.

The post got the attention of Indian white-ball vice-captain Rohit Sharma, who is currently out of action because of a calf injury. Rohit immediately made a hilarious comment on Chahal's picture. Fans were delighted with the comment and it received close to 22 thousand likes. Chahal struck back soon and told Sharma that he knew that the 'Hitman' was jealous of the fact that Chahal had not posted a picture with him. Chahal proceeded to promise Sharma that his next post would be a picture of him once the Indian team returns home from their ongoing tour of New Zealand. Even Shreyas Iyer commented on Rohit Sharma's comment, adding to their fans' delight.

NZ vs IND: India try to get a piece of the series in final match

The New Zealand vs India 2020 ODI series has been won by the hosts already. The Indians are currently playing for pride at Mount Maunganui as the Kiwis are 63-0 in 9 overs in an attempt to chase India's score of 296 at the time of writing this report. On Tuesday morning, India were asked to bat first and were anchored by KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer as the former hit another impressive century. The two teams will proceed to play two Tests after today's ODI.

