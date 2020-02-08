Yuzvendra Chahal Trolled By Danielle Wyatt Who Claims To Hit Him For Six Sixes In An Over

Yuzvendra Chahal is one of the top wrist spinners in the world right now. The leg-spinner has quickly risen through the ranks since his inclusion in the ODI and T20I team in 2017. India included him and Kuldeep Yadav after dropping seasoned campaigners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Chahal and Yadav have exceeded all the expectations and performed brilliantly for the team ever since.

Chahal has delivered almost everywhere irrespective of the conditions. He has already proved himself in South Africa, England, Australia and New Zealand in addition to doing really well at home.

Yuzvendra Chahal is popular for his witty interactions with England batswoman Danielle Wyatt. Both of them are often seen commenting on each other's social media handles. Once again, the interaction between the two left everyone in stitches.

It all started when Yuzvendra Chahal commented on a picture posted by Danielle Wyatt on Instagram. Danielle Wyatt shared a picture of herself playing a shot in the nets. Yuzvendra Chahal commented “666666” with a laughing emoji. Apparently, Yuzvendra Chahal was suggesting that Danielle Wyatt could hit six sixes in an over. Danielle Wyatt responded to the sarcastic comment in a hysterical manner. She wrote, “If you were bowling, yes.”

NZ vs IND: Danielle Wyatt and Yuzvendra Chahal's Instagram banter

Yuzvendra Chahal has a decent record in ODIs. In 50 matches, the Haryana-born spinner has bagged 85 wickets at an average of 26.42 and an economy of 5.06. He has a fine record in the shortest format as well, where the tweaker has picked 55 wickets from 42 games. Yuzvendra Chahal was picked into the team for the second ODI after being left out in the first ODI. Yuzvendra Chahal bowled exceptionally well as he picked up 3 wickets in his quota of 10 overs.

IMAGE COURTESY: YUZVENDRA CHAHAL INSTAGRAM