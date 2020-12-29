Yuzvendra Chahal Catches Up With MS Dhoni On Honeymoon In Dubai; See Pictures

Former India captain MS Dhoni has contributed significantly towards Indian cricket. Despite Virat Kohli taking over as the leader of the side, the wicket-keeper batsman remained an integral part of the side. With his impeccable ability to read the game, the cricketer's presence behind the stumps was a major boon for the spinners. Star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal thrived in white-ball cricket under Dhoni's guidance. The two recently reunited in Dubai and also shared pictures with their fans.

MS Dhoni and Yuzvendra Chahal's epic reunion

The 30-year-old wrist spinner has been vocal about the admiration he has for the former India cricketer. Chahal has also credited Dhoni on several occasions for his initial success in international cricket. The cricketer fared brilliantly during India's white-ball assignments and delivered match-winning performances for the side. Even on a personal front, the player is enjoying a glorious run. Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot with partner Dhanashree Verma on December 22.

The couple had travelled to Dubai for their honeymoon and have been sharing updates with their fans regularly on social media. The duo also met MS Dhoni, who too is in Dubai with his family, and shared their adorable pictures on Instagram. MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni was also present along with them in the photograph. Fans of the cricketers were delighted to see both their favourite stars together once again. Here are the pictures featuring MS Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma:

MS Dhoni, who had announced his retirement from international cricket earlier this year, will next be seen in action in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Fans are awaiting the celebrated cricketer's return eagerly. Yuzvendra Chahal, on the other hand, has cemented himself as the country's premier spinner in white-ball cricket and is a regular feature in the side.

Yuzvendra Chahal marriage: cricketer gets hitched with popular choreographer

Dhanashree Verma in an interview with the Hindustan Times had revealed how their love story stemmed from a student-teacher relationship. She had mentioned how the cricketer had watched her dance routines on social media and approached her for lessons during the lockdown. The two had announced their engagement ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. Dhanashree had also travelled to the UAE to support her beau during the cash-rich league.

Image source: Yuzvendra Chahal Instagram

