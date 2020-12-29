Bhuvneshwar Kumar Remembered By Indian Fans On Twitter After Memorable Boxing Day Test Win

India trumped Australia by eight wickets in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy on Tuesday in Melbourne to draw the series level 1-1. No one had given the India team a chance to win the Boxing Day Test after they were bundled out for just 36 in the first match. On top of that, the departure of regular skipper and batting mainstay Virat Kohli and the absence of leading pacers like Mohammad Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ishant Sharma made India the ultimate underdogs.

Twitterati laud Indian team for beating Australia despite absence of mainstays

However, the Indian team defied all odds and put in an inspiring performance to script history and secured a remarkable win over the hosts. Twitter was abuzz after India's sensational victory. Several reactions poured in as fans congratulated the Indian team for the win and lauded them for their brilliant effort despite the absence of stars like Virat Kohli, Mohammad Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ishant Sharma. Here's a look at a few reactions.

This victory is more special than tests we won in last tour. They didn’t have Warner and Smith then which is the excuse all Aussies give. This time we didn’t have our best batsman, no Bhuvi and Shami, Umesh got injured after bowling just 3 overs, and yet! 🥳💃#AUSvIND — नम्रता (@_Namrataa) December 29, 2020

No Virat Kohli, no Rohit Sharma, no Ishant Sharma, no Mohammed Shami, no Bhuvi Kumar, half of Umesh Yadav, debutant opener, debutant fast bowler, bowled out for 36, 1-0 down...and they win.



It’s difficult to overstate the magnitude of this win for India.#AUSvIND🏏🇦🇺🇮🇳 — Nakul Pande (@NakulMPande) December 29, 2020

No Kohli, no Shami, no Sharmas and no Bhuvi.

Umesh injured

What a brilliant performance.

What a great come back after horrible 1st match batting.

Well done Rahane as captain & Batsman.

Great performance by Ashwin, Bumrah, Siraj, Gill and Jaddu.

Team effort.🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/gi8NRVTAYp — Sharique (@Jerseyno_93) December 29, 2020

No kohli

No shami

No ishant

No bhuvi

No pandya



Missed 3 main players & 2 reserve players and still won



Well done @ajinkyarahane88 & team — King kohli⚔️ (@KingkohliEra) December 29, 2020

No Kohli, no Rohit, no Bhuvi, no Ishant , two debutants, no Umesh, no problem, this win is really special as the players showed great character and mentality after that howler at Adelaide. 🙌👍👌❤

Well done Team india @BCCI , super proud of the Men in Blue playing in white 😃 — neha_johri_rawal (@0412Njr) December 29, 2020

India's bowling attack is extremely strong on the Australian tour as Bhuvneshwar Kumar wasn't selected in the Test squad after flying back home from the IPL in the UAE a few months ago due to an injury. And with the win at MCG featuring debutant Mohammad Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar might have to wait longer for a return in the whites for the Indian team, having last played in 2018.

Ajinkya Rahane and the Indian bowlers starred for India as they comprehensively chased a modest target of 70 set by Australia. Shubman Gill scored 35* while Rahane hit 27* to guide India to a historic victory. Rahane was rightly adjudged 'Player of the Match' for his brilliant batting and excellent captaincy.

Meanwhile, the Border-Gavaskar trophy now moves to Sydney where Australia and India will lock horns with each other in the third Test starting January 7. The live streaming of the India vs Australia 3rd Test will commence at 5:00 AM. Both sides will want to win the contest and take the lead in the series.

India vs Australia 3rd Test live streaming details

For India vs Australia 3rd Test live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) at 5:00 AM (IST) on Thursday, January 7. For India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of India vs Australia 3rd Test will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app.

