Home
Schedule
Results
Squads
Videos

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Remembered By Indian Fans On Twitter After Memorable Boxing Day Test Win

Twitterati lauded the Indian team for their brilliant win against Australia despite the absence of stars like Virat Kohli, Mohammad Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Written By Jatin Malu
Last Updated:
Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India trumped Australia by eight wickets in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy on Tuesday in Melbourne to draw the series level 1-1. No one had given the India team a chance to win the Boxing Day Test after they were bundled out for just 36 in the first match. On top of that, the departure of regular skipper and batting mainstay Virat Kohli and the absence of leading pacers like Mohammad Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ishant Sharma made India the ultimate underdogs.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 2nd Test: Steve Smith's dismissal off Jasprit Bumrah draws funny reactions

Twitterati laud Indian team for beating Australia despite absence of mainstays

However, the Indian team defied all odds and put in an inspiring performance to script history and secured a remarkable win over the hosts. Twitter was abuzz after India's sensational victory. Several reactions poured in as fans congratulated the Indian team for the win and lauded them for their brilliant effort despite the absence of stars like Virat Kohli, Mohammad Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ishant Sharma. Here's a look at a few reactions.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 2nd Test: Debutant Siraj earns praise from Jasprit Bumrah, Ponting after an impressive spell at MCG

India's bowling attack is extremely strong on the Australian tour as Bhuvneshwar Kumar wasn't selected in the Test squad after flying back home from the IPL in the UAE a few months ago due to an injury. And with the win at MCG featuring debutant Mohammad Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar might have to wait longer for a return in the whites for the Indian team, having last played in 2018.

Ajinkya Rahane and the Indian bowlers starred for India as they comprehensively chased a modest target of 70 set by Australia. Shubman Gill scored 35* while Rahane hit 27* to guide India to a historic victory. Rahane was rightly adjudged 'Player of the Match' for his brilliant batting and excellent captaincy.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 2020: Fans delighted as Ajinkya Rahane notches up his 12th Test century

Meanwhile, the Border-Gavaskar trophy now moves to Sydney where Australia and India will lock horns with each other in the third Test starting January 7. The live streaming of the India vs Australia 3rd Test will commence at 5:00 AM. Both sides will want to win the contest and take the lead in the series.

India vs Australia 3rd Test live streaming details

For India vs Australia 3rd Test live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) at 5:00 AM (IST) on Thursday, January 7. For India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of India vs Australia 3rd Test will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app.

 ALSO READ | India vs Australia 2020: 1st Test sees 5% more views on television vis-a-vis 2018-19 tour

SOURCE: BHUVNESHWAR KUMAR INSTAGRAM

 

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

Rahane brought calmness in dressing room: Ashwin

5 mins ago

Wasim Jaffer trolls Michael Vaughan AGAIN with funny meme after India's famous MCG win

10 mins ago

Gill and Siraj showed character: Ajinkya Rahane

25 mins ago

Rahane's innings was turning point of the match: Shastri

30 mins ago

BBL 2020 THU vs STA live stream in India, pitch report, Canberra weather forecast, preview

33 mins ago

"Just a bit of a sloppy performance" Paine after defeat in the Boxing Day Test

33 mins ago
VIDEOS