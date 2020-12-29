Wasim Jaffer Trolls Michael Vaughan AGAIN With Funny Meme After India's Famous MCG Win

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer was once again at his comical best as he celebrated India’s famous comeback win over Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). On Tuesday, December 29, i.e. after interim skipper Ajinkya Rahane scored the winning runs, Jaffer reminded former England captain Michael Vaughan of his premature series prediction. After India’s eight-wicket humiliation at the Adelaide Oval in the previous game, Vaughan had predicted that India would go on to lose the four-match series by a 4-0 margin.

India vs Australia 2020: Ajinkya Rahane and co. bring series to levelling terms

India vs Australia 2nd Test: Wasim Jaffer trolls Michael Vaughan, AGAIN!

After India’s thumping win over Australia, cricketer-turned-coach Wasim Jaffer took to Twitter to troll Michael Vaughan with a comical Nawazuddin Siddiqui meme. Jaffer shared the meme with a caption, “Pichli baar kya bola tha? Whitewash” (translation: What did you say the last time? Whitewash!). The hilarious response was referring to the 4-0 prediction Michael Vaughan had made earlier after the famed Indian batting line-up was steamrolled by the Australians on Day 3 of the Adelaide Test.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Wasim Jaffer made fun of Michael Vaughan on the micro-blogging site. Earlier in December, the English cricketer-turned-commentator also predicted that India would lose all three formats on their Australian tour. After India won the second T20I to seal the series with a game to spare, Jaffer took to Twitter and hilariously “opened” Vaughan’s eyes with a comical meme.

India vs Australia 2nd Test: Ajinkya Rahane and co. maul Australia at MCG, highlights

Team India entered the MCG on Boxing Day with memories of their Adelaide’s batting horror and without the services of their regular skipper Virat Kohli. However, Ajinkya Rahane impressed one-and-all with his decision-making as captain and also scored a fluent hundred with the bat. He scored 112 in the first innings to lead his side to a commanding 131-run lead over the hosts.

On Day 4, Australia extended their overnight score of 133-6 to 200 all out after collective contributions with the ball from Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. India, left to chase down 70 for a win, lost the wickets of Mayank Agarwal and batting barnacle Cheteshwar Pujara cheaply. Ajinkya Rahane and debutant Shubman Gill later guided India past the finishing line with eight wickets still in hand.

India vs Australia 2020 Test series levelled by tourists, watch video of Day 4 action

