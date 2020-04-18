Yuzvendra Chahal Has Cheeky Reply For Anushka Sharma Nagging Virat Kohli In Latest Video

The coronavirus pandemic has seen the country come to a standstill and many sports stars have been driven into self-isolation due to the outbreak of the deadly virus. With India under lockdown, stars have used the extra break in their busy schedule to engage with fans on social media. India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been quite active on online platforms and recently posted a cheeky reply to Bollywood star Anushka Sharma's video where she can be seen mocking her husband and Team India captain Virat Kohli.

Yuzvendra Chahal posts cheeky comment on Anushka Sharma's Virat Kohli video

Anushka Sharma stole headlines on Friday after she tried giving her husband and Team India skipper Virat Kohli an onfield experience. In the video, Anushka Sharma can be seen shouting 'Kohli,Kohli!' and asks him to score a boundary. The Bollywood diva said that Kohli might be missing the love he gets from and when he is on the field and hence wanted him to give him the experience.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who plays under Virat Kohli for India as well as RCB in the IPL, made a hilarious request to Anushka Sharma. Chahal requested that the Virat Kohli's wife convinces the Indian skipper to let him open the batting. It is well known that Yuzvendra Chahal is a tailender and the RCB spinner has time and again trolled his own batting.

IPL 2020 postponed indefinitely

Fans will have to wait to catch Yuzvendra Chahal and Virat Kohli in action after the IPL 2020 was postponed. Earlier slated to begin on March 29, the cash-rich tournament was postponed to April 15 before an indefinite suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic. Both Yuzvendra Chahal and Virat Kohli were retained by RCB ahead of the IPL auctions and the Bangalore franchise would hope that the duo can lead RCB to glory for the first time in the competition.

