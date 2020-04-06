Yuzvendra Chahal Stumps Mumbai Indians With Witty Reply On Latest MI Vs RCB Rivalry Tweet

Last week, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah engaged in a candid chat about the IPL and a lot of other things on their Instagram live. Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, in typical fashion, decided to flood the live sessions with hilarious comments. Therefore, Sharma and Bumrah conspired that if the IPL 2020 ends up happening, they will attack Yuzvendra Chahal for one full over in the MI vs RCB match.

After the live session between Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah concluded, the Mumbai Indians made a hilarious tweet asking their fans if they were excited to see Jasprit Bumrah bowl an over to Yuzvendra Chahal. Here is the tweet.

The humorous leg-spinner was quick to add on to the banter.

Keep dreaming i am batting no.10 or 11 before me finch ABD sir and king kohli is there first get them out then we will talk about my batting#staysafe🙏🏻😂 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) April 2, 2020

Fans loved the banter as some of them even posted highlights of how Yuzvendra Chahal and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant were goofing around on another Instagram live session between Virat Kohli and Kevin Pietersen.

And before trolling our @yuzi_chahal remember he was the highest run scorer of team in 4th ODI against NZ in 2019 when whole team failed including Sharmaji 😎😎 pic.twitter.com/alm3HxUdxK — why_so_single_? (@Vinivinci3) April 2, 2020

This was legit pic.twitter.com/xcuhGsM47J — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) April 2, 2020

Should promote you as opener for MI games, you can give tough competition to Sunil Narine then. There will be better chances of becoming MVP.😂 — Manish (@IManish311) April 2, 2020

IPL 2020 postponed: Will RCB finally get an IPL trophy?

Yuzvendra Chahal will be joining Virat Kohli's RCB team 2020. The team looked strong with a new look and a new coach in Mike Hesson. At the auctions, the team spent big and bought Australian white-ball captain Aaron Finch and Proteas all-rounder Chris Morris among others. The BCCI currently has the IPL postponed to a date beyond April 15.

