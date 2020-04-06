The Debate
Yuzvendra Chahal Stumps Mumbai Indians With Witty Reply On Latest MI Vs RCB Rivalry Tweet

Cricket News

Yuzvendra Chahal does not think that he needs to worry about Jasprit Bumrah bowling at him during IPL 2020. Have a look at the funny Twitter exchange.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Yuzvendra Chahal

Last week, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah engaged in a candid chat about the IPL and a lot of other things on their Instagram live. Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, in typical fashion, decided to flood the live sessions with hilarious comments. Therefore, Sharma and Bumrah conspired that if the IPL 2020 ends up happening, they will attack Yuzvendra Chahal for one full over in the MI vs RCB match.

ALSO READ | Yuzvendra Chahal credits being excellent at chess for teaching him patience in bowling

IPL 2020: Yuzvendra Chahal replies to Mumbai Indians banter, asks them to dismiss Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers first

After the live session between Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah concluded, the Mumbai Indians made a hilarious tweet asking their fans if they were excited to see Jasprit Bumrah bowl an over to Yuzvendra Chahal. Here is the tweet.

The humorous leg-spinner was quick to add on to the banter.

ALSO READ | Yuzvendra Chahal & Rishabh Pant enjoy their own banter during Kohli-Pietersen's live chat

Fans loved the banter as some of them even posted highlights of how Yuzvendra Chahal and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant were goofing around on another Instagram live session between Virat Kohli and Kevin Pietersen. 

ALSO READ | Mumbai Indians celebrate April Fool's Day with Lendl Simmons pranking Pragyan Ojha: Watch

IPL 2020 postponed: Will RCB finally get an IPL trophy?

Yuzvendra Chahal will be joining Virat Kohli's RCB team 2020. The team looked strong with a new look and a new coach in Mike Hesson. At the auctions, the team spent big and bought Australian white-ball captain Aaron Finch and Proteas all-rounder Chris Morris among others. The BCCI currently has the IPL postponed to a date beyond April 15.

ALSO READ | Yuzvendra Chahal & Rishabh Pant enjoy their own banter during Virat Kohli - Kevin Pietersen's live chat

