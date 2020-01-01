Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic Engaged: Suniel Shetty, Others Lovestruck By Announcement

Congratulations are in order for Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic as they kicked off a new innings of their life on New Year, by getting engaged. As the couple surprised their fans with a dreamy announcement of some lovely pics and video, even celebrities from the entertainment industry, conveyed their good wishes. Suniel Shetty, and many other stars congratulated the couple.

Suniel Shetty wrote, “Congratulations... godbless u both 👍.” “This is sooooo lovely!! Huge congrats to you both 💗💗”, was Sophie Choudry’s reaction. Karan Tacker’s ‘You got engaged ?!’ summed up the feelings of the netizens, who might be stunned and surprised with the announcement.

Mandana Karimi, Krystle D’Souza, Karishma Sharma, Sonal Chauhan, Rahul Vaidya, and others too congratulated the couple.

Here are the wishes

Sharing pictures from a boat from what seemed like Dubai, his fiancee is flaunting her ring, Hardik made the announcement on Instagram. The proposal seemed to have been a grand one as a band played a song as their near and dear ones looked at them with awe. The song being played was Humsafar from Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt's Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

He posted the lyrics from RD Burman’s Jaanu Meri Jaan song from Shaan, “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 👫💍 01.01.2020 ❤️ #engaged.”

Earlier in the day, Hardik shared his first photo with Natasa Stankovic, terming her as his 'firework'. He had captioned the post, "Starting the year with my firework ❣️."

Here's the post

Hardik and Natasa were rumoured to be dating for the past few months. Their social media posts and appearances together had kept the rumour mills abuzz.

